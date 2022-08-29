A Port Kembla man has admitted to importing over five kilograms of the drug GBL into Australia - but says he only intended to use the substance as a paint stripper to fix up his home.
In early November 2020, Border Force officials intercepted a consignment coming into Australia, described as containing Multi Gel Remover and addressed to Ben William Hamilton at his then-home in Primbee.
Inside was five litres of a liquid which, when tested, was found to contain 5378 grams of gamma-Butyrolactone, or GBL - a substance used as a recreational drug.
Later that month, police searched Hamilton's home and seized two sealed one-litre bottles of Multi Gel Remover, a folder containing invoices for Multi Gel Remover, and Hamilton's phone.
On his phone were messages between him and another person in which the other person said "Mates got awesome g if need", and Hamilton asked the other person: "U keen on g?"
In his police interview, he admitted this conversation referred to GBL, but he denied having sold the Multi Gel Remover or GBL more broadly to anyone, although eventually admitted to having used the drug.
Hamilton told police he had purchased the Multi Gel Remover as a paint stripper, having started a furniture restoration business.
He pleaded guilty to importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and faced Wollongong District Court this month for sentencing.
The 40-year-old gave evidence to the court that store-bought paint strippers were not very effective so he turned to Google, typing in 'multipurpose paint remover'.
One of the first results, he said, was the Multi Gel Remover.
Hamilton told the court that the product safety sheet said nothing about it containing GBL, but later admitted that he knew it did and that he had previously tried Multi Gel Remover as a recreational drug.
The court heard the company had also made contact with Hamilton and flagged concern that his order might be intercepted, but he went ahead with it anyway.
Hamilton told the court that he wanted to revamp his deteriorating home and worked out the amount he ordered based on how much he used when restoring furniture.
He said he was keeping the two litres he already had aside for his furniture restoration business.
He described the moment police turned up at his house and told him his crime carried a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
"It's been a long, tough couple of years, on me and my family," Hamilton said.
He also saidt he was "punching [himself] for not being more mindful of his actions and if he could turn back time, he would have taken steps to adhere to the law.
"He was reckless," Hamilton's lawyer Brett Galloway told the court.
Mr Galloway said there was no evidence his client sold the substance, nor intended to do so.
In sentencing Hamilton, Judge Haesler said: "It appeared he was either naive or ignorant as to his legal obligations".
He said he was prepared to accept on balance that Hamilton had imported the substance for a "relatively benign purpose".
But Judge Haesler said there was a risk that the product could have gotten into the community or been used recreationally.
He said references provided to the court described Hamilton as a hard-working, decent and respected man.
Judge Haesler said it was unlikely Hamilton would ever offend in this way again.
The Commonwealth prosecutor submitted a full-time custodial sentence was the only appropriate sentence, but Judge Haesler said this would cause disruption to his young family and his work.
Instead, he sentenced Hamilton to two years' imprisonment to be served in the community through an intensive corrections order.
Hamilton will be supervised and must complete 200 hours of community service.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
