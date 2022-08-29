Ingrid Mita didn't expect to be cradling her newborn until December but tiny Scarlett, who weighs just more than a tub of butter, was delivered at 24 weeks.
Thanks to a pre-existing medical condition, Mrs Mita knew her miracle baby might arrive early - but no one could predict just precisely when.
Two years ago, Mrs Mita was in the same situation. Then, sadly, baby Damian, did not live past 19 weeks.
This time though, thanks to the Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick and Wollongong obstetrician Dr David Greening, Mrs Mita and her partner, Situa Siale, can now cradle Scarlett.
Born on August 16, weighing just 650g, Scarlett continues to fight for life in the Randwick hospital's neo-natal ICU.
Mrs Mita, who suffers from a rare form of endometriosis and has an incompetent cervix, was rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
"I was at 22 weeks and five days then and the doctors said we were probably going to lose the baby as she was too early," she said.
She was transferred to the Randwick hospital where she spent more than a week in the birthing unit.
"I was in labour, I was having contractions but somehow we were able to delay the delivery for eight days," she said.
The couple believes specialist care and the better-resourced hospital have given Scarlett the chance baby Damian did not have.
"I lost my baby Damian at 19 weeks of pregnancy, we were in Griffith at the time and due to no big hospitals around, there was nothing we could do to save him," Mrs Mita said.
The 31-year-old was left devastated at the loss and it took the couple a long time to pick up the pieces and move on.
Wollongong's proximity to Sydney and advanced health care was a factor in their decision to relocate.
"She's our little fighter, you'll be amazed to see how much fight there is in her," she said.
"Doctors have told us to expect to take one step forward, two steps back but I'm happy to say that we haven't had any steps back yet."
The week Mrs Mita was hospitalised was also the week the couple moved house in Wollongong.
"It could not have come at a worse time, my husband was managing it all alone while I was in the birthing unit in Sydney," Mrs Mita said.
"It was a traumatic time. My wife needed me but someone had to do the moving, someone had to make money to bear the costs," Mr Siale said.
The couple has had to tap into their emergency savings to fund the medical treatment.
While their main concern is for Scarlett's health, financial concerns weigh heavily.
A GoFundMe page has been setup for Ingrid Mita by her friend and colleague Collette Golsby-Smith.
