'A lot of tears': A last look inside the Belmore before it gets demolished

After years of neglect, the Belmore is covered in peeling paint and the green tinge of moss and vines is growing up most of the walls.
But for generations of young people in Wollongong, the old guest house which overlooks Belmore Basin has been home.
Next week, the last tenants of the blue and white 1930s building at 82A Cliff Road will move out, as its owners - the Kollaras family - prepare the property for demolition.
This will make way for an angular, grey and white four-storey complex, containing two luxury multi-storey duplexes.
This development was finally approved in the NSW Land and Environment Court in June, after a decade of proposals to demolish the Belmore were knocked back by Wollongong City Council.
For James Beveridge and Lavinia Rosenov, who have lived and worked from the Belmore over the past year and a half, it's been an emotional few weeks.
"Everyone knows someone who has lived here, and we've been coming here for about a decade or more," she said.
"Everyone who has lived here is best friends. I've had a lot of tears over the last week or more. It's one thing for us to lose the place, but it's another thing for Wollongong to lose an iconic building.
"It's been part of the Basin promenade for so long - so the foreshore will never be the same."
She said she was sad to see more and more older building in Wollongong being knocked down to make way for new apartments.
"I know we need development in this town, but it's disappointing when they don't preserve what little history we have left," Ms Rosenov said.
The Belmore has four apartments, two upstairs and two down, which are built around an impressive atrium staircase covered in vines. The balcony has held countless parties, and has been known as one of the best spots in town for watching the New Year's Eve fireworks.
"It's a place that's brought so many people together - the people who live here call ourselves the Belmore family, and I think the friendships made within these walls will last a lifetime," she said.
"That's one thing - even though the building will be gone, it will live on in all the memories we have."
Mr Beveridge and Ms Rosenov have also spent the last year taking photos inside their apartment, using as a studio space for their online store Wandering Merchants.
"We've worked with heaps of bands and artists, we've made film clips and had photo shoots,"
"So it's nice to know it will live on."
The court-mandated approval for the new building was subject to a 26-page list of conditions of consent, which includes the requirement to stop work should items of Aboriginal significance or human remains be found.
There will also be a ban on working outside of the hours of 7am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
