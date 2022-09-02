Relax in secret garden in Kiama

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Elegant in its design, this stunning secure apartment has had an impressive modification that combines two apartments to one.
This luxurious entire ground floor apartment will delight with its secluded outdoor entertainment areas, private garden outlook and amazing view over Surf Beach and the green hills beyond.
A stunning, modern kitchen with marble waterfall benchtops flows through to the open plan living and dining rooms that are filled with warm natural light.
Surrounded by tropical gardens, this home boasts impressive north facing alfresco area that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with friends, family and your welcomed pets.
A luxurious master suite features a custom dressing room and sparkling ensuite with access to a beach-view balcony.
The second living room is perfect for entertaining and features a beautiful bar that opens to an outdoor area with stunning views.
The ideal place for a family holiday home or downsizer looking to start their next chapter in relaxed coastal living.
Complete with three car garaging, a generous workshop, storage space and only a short stroll to the vibrant heart of Kiama, gourmet cafes, Surf Beach and the coastal walking track.
