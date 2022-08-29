Solar mandate for new homes in Shellharbour is a step closer

The move to mandating new homes in Shellharbour come with solar power may have gotten a little closer with new state government's rules for energy efficiency.
Advertisement
Earlier this year Shellharbour councillor Rob Petreski floated the idea of making it council policy that any new homes built had to include rooftop solar panels.
The council called for a report of the feasibility of such a measure and that came back last week - and the news wasn't good.
Placing such a requirement in the council's Development Control Plan would be pointless as the standard developers needed to meet was the NSW Government's Building Sustainability Index (BASIX), the report said.
However the state government has now raised the BASIX requirements for energy efficiency. Previously, a building had to reach a 5.5-star rating to be approved - that has now increased to seven stars.
Rooftop solar panels are one way new home builders can reach that higher standard of energy efficiency.
Cr Petreski said the changes to BASIX were "going in the right direction".
"Everybody, whether they're potential homeowners that are looking to build or builders and developers, wants clarity around this," Cr Petreski said.
"Everyone can sense it's coming but they're not sure in what shape or form and what the requirements may be. We can start the conversation and get the ball rolling and get the process going."
Cr Petreski said he was "disappointed" there was no further discussion in council once the report was tabled.
"For a council that I think is quite progressive not have any debate on that topic was really an opportunity missed," he said.
"If we can't mandate it we could look to encourage that. Then if you start that conversation, it flags where we're headed and what eventually will come about."
Energy Minister Matt Kean said the new standards would lead to lower household energy bills.
"These new standards will drive more energy-efficient homes from Bondi to Broken Hill and beyond, with better design, better insulation and more sunlight," Mr Kean said.
He said regional communities could save up to $970 a year, with western Sydney homeowners seeing bills drop by $720 and Sydney apartment dwellers by $150.
The changes will come into force on October 1, 2023.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.