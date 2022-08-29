Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Solar mandate for new homes in Shellharbour is a step closer

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to the energy efficiency standards for new homes will likely see a rise in solar panel installation.

The move to mandating new homes in Shellharbour come with solar power may have gotten a little closer with new state government's rules for energy efficiency.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.