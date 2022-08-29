Unanderra's new cycle track just right for off-road racing

A new piece of cycling infrastructure will remain in place long after the UCI world championships are over.
On Monday, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery showed off the one-kilometre criterium track at Unanderra as it nears completion.
"I'm very pleased that it's finally here," Cr Bradbery said.
"There's been so many delays and a lot of infrastructure that was planned to be rolled out prior to the UCI road cycling championships, but the rain has certainly intervened and caused a lot of delays.
"But here it is at last. This is a major contribution to the whole cycling infrastructure in the city."
The circuit is designed for use during criterium races - mass start, multi-lap events. But Cr Bradbery said families looking for a safe, off-road place to ride were also welcome.
"This is an incredible asset for our broader community who are looking for a safe, off-road place to ride a bike, rollerblade or scooter," he said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
