A Flinders woman has denied any knowledge of her boyfriend's alleged criminal enterprises, despite living a lavish lifestyle with him and he showering her in thousand-dollar gifts.
Alison Vieira, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
From mid 2020 until at least December 2020, her and alleged drug kingpin Daniel Boljevski were an item.
Boljevski, along with his father Robert, is charged with running a sophisticated drug supply network between Wollongong and Batemans Bay.
During the time they were together, Vieira said she visited the family home more times than she can remember for family dinners.
While there, Vieira said she did not see any sign of the family's professed occupation in concreting, whether branded t-shirts or company trucks, what she did see in the Primbee driveway was a Range Rover and Jaguar but she had to drive Daniel Boljevski around in her Mazda because he did not have a licence.
During the six months Vieira said the two were together Boljevski showered her in gifts, including designer handbags worth $3000 and shoes costing $1000.
In cross examination, Vieira confirmed the couple went to Broadbeach in Queensland where they visited the Star Gold Coast casino. Police allege Boljevski gambled at casinos as a way to launder the family's drug money.
Prosecutor Commer put to Vieira that Boljevski spent $40,000 on gambling during the trip, which Vieira denied.
Despite being together for six months, Vieira said she didn't know what year Boljevski was born or his exact age.
During the relationship, a Mercedes Benz GLE-53 was purchased under Vieira's name.
In January 2021 Vieira offered to sell the car and give Boljevski half the sale price to stop him from calling and harassing her after they had broken up she said.
"Is me having this car going to be an issue going forward," Vieira texted Boljevski. "[I] don't want you to come after me."
Prosecutor Commer alleged Vieira owed Boljevski $16,000 but that the re-sale price of the car would have been equivalent to $160,000, leading her to repay him about $80,000, well above what she owed.
At the time, Vieira was running a nail salon out of her grandfather's home, who she cared for, him having been diagnosed with emphysema and stomach cancer.
Vieira said she earned $2000 a week on average through the business mostly through cash-in-hand payments. During the hearing, Vieira's bank transaction his story was read out in court, including some cash transfers which she claimed were for her nail salon services, but which did not add up to the $2000 a week average. The difference, she said, was paid in cash, which she kept at home and did not deposit into her bank account.
Asked why she did not pay off her debt to Boljevski with the money she earned, Vieira said she did not want to see him. When further asked why not deposit the money and transfer him, Vieira said she was too busy.
During their time in contact, Boljevski sent Vieira a text message that said he was going to get mauled by the cops, to which Vieira replied "hahaha bless your cotton socks".
Ms Commer asked whether Vieira found it strange that Boljevski would say that.
"No, because he bought a Lamborghini," Vieira said.
"You knew he was dealing drugs," Ms Commer said.
"No," replied Vieira.
Magistrate Robert Walker reserved his decision until November.
