Wollongong 2022 race week just might be soggy

We need to talk about the weather.
There is a 70 per cent chance of wetter than normal conditions will be experienced along the Illawarra coast during the week of September 18 to 25.
The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the forecast for the days Wollongong will host the planet's best road cyclists in the 2022 UCI Road World Championships - but offered a modicum of hope.
"In weather terms, there's still a way to go and we can't tell exactly what days it will rain," meteorologist Stephen Stefanac said.
"It's not going to rain all the time."
More detailed forecasts will be available about a week out from the event, he said.
There are 11 races scheduled over the event's eight days. And as cycling's considered an all-weather sport, the event will go ahead no matter the weather.
On a more immediate note, expect a few showers on Wednesday as a southerly stream impacts the Illawarra coast.
"There's the odd chance of a shower for the rest of the week," Mr Stefanac said.
Temperatures will continue on the warm side but will drop a little on Wednesday as fresh westerly winds are felt across the region.
There is a wind warning current for not just for the Illawarra but also the Batemans Bay and Eden coastal areas, too.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
