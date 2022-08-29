The Illawarra is "just heaven on earth": Editorial

Life throws us all kinds of challenges and Bev Sherwood knows about a few of them.
The 101-year-old (102 on Friday) has seen it all, including teaching herself to walk after a bout of childhood illness. She puts her longevity down to living in on the South Coast. "It's just heaven on earth," she said.
And maybe there is something in that. The parents of sugar-bag baby Scarlet Mita from Wollongong perhaps agree. Ingrid and Situa have been through the wringer. Scarlet was born at 24 weeks, after eight days of touch and go where they didn't know if she would be born alive.
The couple had settled in Wollongong from Griffith in 2020 after losing their first baby at 19 weeks. The pain this couple has been through is unimaginable and it's no wonder the entire Illawarra community is behind them hoping for the best. So far Scarlet is fighting and while she has many weeks of care to go, the prognosis is looking good for her.
Her parents are spending every ounce of their energy willing Scarlet to survive. As anyone with a seriously ill dependent at a Sydney hospital will know, the costs associated with needing to be at their bedside mounts up, particularly when you're unable to work.
Seeing the Illawarra community support this couple both financially and emotionally is perhaps what Bev meant when she said the place she lives has helped her to not only endure but also to thrive.
The Illawarra is one of those places.
Gayle Tomlinson
