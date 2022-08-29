Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's housing supply matching demand and population growth, strategy says

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Each year Wollongong has another 1500 households who need a place to live. Picture by Anna Warr

Wollongong has the supply to meet the future demand for housing, with cost of properties outside Wollongong City Council's hands.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.