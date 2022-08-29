Wollongong's housing supply matching demand and population growth, strategy says

Wollongong has the supply to meet the future demand for housing, with cost of properties outside Wollongong City Council's hands.
Some councillors at Monday night's council meeting, where the draft housing strategy was up for discussion, also questioned council's involvement in providing affordable housing.
The draft strategy aims for a diverse supply of housing "through a variety of housing types, sizes, configurations, and features, to cater for a wide range of residential needs and price points".
The Wollongong city centre will be home to a range of higher density housing options and "a thriving and unique regional city".
The bulk of new housing supply will come from urban release areas like West Dapto, while development in existing town centres will aim to promote their "distinctive character".
Cr David Brown praised the document, noting it highlighted areas like interest rates, real estate prices and social housing were outside council's control.
He said the local government area's population growth rate meant there was a need to find 1500 households a year.
"The big picture here that I see is that we have over the past few decades been meeting demand and we have the supply to meet demand in the future," Cr Brown said.
"Between that supply and what they're selling for well that's another thing."
Cr Janice Kershaw felt council's responsibility was "providing the housing diversity mix and choice for the residents in the city".
She said it was not the role of council to provide social housing, and she felt "a bit iffy" about council being involved in creating affordable housing,
Instead, she felt the council's role was to put policies in place that made it easy for developers to create affordable housing.
Cr Dom Figliomeni agreed, noting that it was not council's "remit" to create affordable housing.
Cr Mithra Cox noted that, while affordability and house prices were out of council's control, it could influence the housing supply and affordability.
"I think there's two really important key planks that form part of the picture here and that is housing affordability and sustainability of housing," Cr Cox said.
"They are two areas where we really need to see improvements in the city especially in the last couple of years both the cost of housing to buy has gone up to the point where it's really difficult for people who live here the whole lives to buy a house."
Councillors voted unanimously to place the draft housing strategy on public exhibition for eight weeks.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
