Three charged after crashing allegedly stolen Lexus in Unanderra

A man and two women have been charged after crashing an allegedly stolen car at Unanderra.
Lake Illawarra Highway Patrol clocked a white Toyota Lexus allegedly travelling at 96km/h on Coachwood Drive, a 50km/h zone, in the early hours of Monday.
Advertisement
Soon after 1.15am, the vehicle lost control and crashed into several parked vehicles on Coachwood Drive.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, and his two female passengers aged 20 and 26, suffered minor injuries.
All three were arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital as a precaution, under police guard.
Police searched the car and found a quantity of methamphetamine and house breaking implements, as well as mobile phones, wallets and car keys all believed to have been stolen. All items were seized.
The trio has since been released from hospital and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where the man was charged with:
The older woman was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and two counts of break and enter house.
They were refused bail and were due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
The younger woman was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. She was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
It will be alleged the Lexus was stolen from an address on Wellington Drive, Balgownie, on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Inquiries continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.