Man charged with attempted murder after alleged Wollongong assault

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with life-threatening injuries in Wollongong on Tuesday morning.
About 3.45am, an alleged assault was reported to police at Wollongong Police Station.
Advertisement
Officers went to the Adina apartments on Market Street and found a 47-year-old man in the reception area suffering severe injuries.
Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established and a 38-year-old man was arrested at the police station a short time later.
He has since been charged with attempted murder and cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder - serious indictable offence.
He was refused bail to front Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The victim of the alleged assault remained in a critical condition in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.