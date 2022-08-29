Illawarra Mercury
Man charged with attempted murder after alleged Wollongong assault

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:37am, first published August 29 2022 - 11:30pm
Police have established a crime scene at the Adina apartment building in Market Street. Picture by Adam McLean.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with life-threatening injuries in Wollongong on Tuesday morning.

