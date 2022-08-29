Man fighting for life after alleged assault in Wollongong

A man is in a critical condition after he was found with life-threatening injuries in Wollongong on Tuesday morning.
About 3.45am, a 38-year-old man attended Wollongong Police Station and reported to police an assault at an apartment building on Market Street, Wollongong.
Officers went to the Adina apartments and found a 47-year-old man in the reception area suffering severe injuries.
Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
The younger man was arrested at the police station, where he is assisting police with inquiries.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
