A burst water main has caused a road to sink in, causing traffic chaos in Bulli on Tuesday morning.
The burst pipe started about 4am Tuesday and has caused traffic issues on the corner of Point Street, Bulli with the road closed while crews assess damage.
Southbound traffic north of the intersection was majorly backed up about 9am, according to a Mercury journalist at the scene.
The burst water main caused a massive pot hole at the intersection, as well as further damage to surrounding roads.
Sydney Water crews are attending the scene to assess the extent of the damage.
Road closures and traffic conditions are expected to remain in place for most of Tuesday, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
