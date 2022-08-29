Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Burst water main causes hole in road, traffic chaos on Princes Highway

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 30 2022 - 12:28am, first published August 29 2022 - 11:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A burst water main has caused a road to sink in, causing traffic chaos in Bulli on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.