He's never been all that fussed with numbers but, if he had his substantial time again, Wests back-rower Grant Millington might have had quick peek at them, just out of curiosity.
He might have thought twice about hanging up the boots on a stellar 14-year career that saw him notch 55 NRL games and 244 Super League appearances - the latter exclusively with Castleford.
For those not great with quick math, that's 299 senior first grade games.
"I had no idea," Millington said.
"I do now obviously. I was telling a few of the boys here the other week and they said 'you finished on 299, why didn't you stay for another season?'
"I actually got dropped with about five games to go. I was talking to the coach Darryl Powell and he said 'I want to rest you for this game' and I always say 'rested' was in inverted commas.
"He said 'I want you flying for the last four or five games' and I ended up on 299 games. I didn't know at the time, I might have pushed my case a bit harder.
"It is something to have a bit of a laugh about. I've never been one to look at that sort of stuff too much."
In reality, he wouldn't change a thing about the decade-long stint with 'Cas', not even the decidedly humble beginnings.
"The club back then was very, very different to what it is now," he said.
"People think of professional rugby league and the glamorous parts of it, but when I landed over there the club was supposed to supply me a month's accommodation.
"I was on my way over the CEO called [former NRL player] Ryan McGoldrick, who was playing there at the time, and said 'geez, he's on his way, we haven't got anywhere sorted for him'.
"I ended up on the floor of one of his mates from the pub's house for a month."
He eventually made it up off the floor, but the two years he signed on for seemed a stretch.
As it turned out, he stayed for 10 seasons that saw him play in a Super League grand final and two Challenge Cups finals.
Along the way he became beloved by the Tigers faithful as their best ever import; not that he thought it would be the case.
"No way. When my wife and I decided to go over we said 'we'll go over for two years, it's a good opportunity to do some travel'," he said.
"I was definitely thinking we'd see out our two years and move on, but the club grew into something pretty special to me from there.
"We never quite won a grand final but I was lucky enough to play a grand final at Old Trafford and two Challenge Cup finals. When you're a part of creating something that's on the up it's pretty special.
"That place was home to me for a long time and it's a place I still love. There's still no way I ever thought I'd be there for 10 years.
"I went there for a bit of an adventure and left with three English kids and a couple of English passports. It's definitely something I didn't expect to happen."
More than being one game shy of a triple-century, the near misses in a Super League decider and Challenge Cups burn more.
It leaves the 35-year-old hunting his first premiership at senior level, his last taste of premiership glory coming with one of the best Jersey Flegg sides ever.
The 2004 Roosters went undefeated, Jamie Soward famously booting a field goal from near halfway to complete an unblemished campaign.
In a roundabout way, it's that season that now has Millington within reach of a first grade premiership with Wests.
Along with the likes of Soward, Sam Perrett and Heath L'Estrange, Millington packed down with Danny Williams who - post-NRL career with the Roosters and Bulldogs - would become part of the Devils three-peat era.
The pair remain best mates and, when Millington returned to Australia with a competitive itch to scratch, Williams pointed him to Parrish Park.
"When I finished up in the Super League... I wasn't quite ready [to retire]," Millington said.
"I was going to around again. The competitive nature was still there and when I decided I wasn't going to stay at Cas, I didn't really want to play for another Super League club.
"I was talking to a few clubs in Championship (second division) but I decided to come back and keep running around.
"I had a chat to one of my best mates Danny Williams who played here a couple of years ago. He gave Pete [McLeod] a call and it was all done and dusted pretty quick."
It's put him within reach of that elusive premiership, with the Devils having earned the first spot in this Sunday's Illawarra League decider.
They'll have to knock off Collegians for the first time this season to claim the flag, but Millington feels his side has timed its run nicely.
"Rugby league's one of those games where you don't need to be perfect at the start of the season, you need to be hitting your straps coming into the big games," he said.
"We've had a pretty good run into the finals, we had two tough games going into the [major] semi that really steeled body and mind to be prepared for semi-final football.
"It's what we set out to do and now there's one more big goal for us to achieve and we've got to be ready to rock and roll.
"I'm 35 now and you don't get too many opportunities to play in grand finals so we're definitely going to try and take this one with both hands."
It's his best chance in a while, but he's pretty sure it won't be his last.
"At the moment I feel like I'll keep going," he said.
"The body feels pretty good, I can use the old man card at training. There's a few of us running around here.
"I reckon I'll run it until the wheels fall off."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
