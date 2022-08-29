Laurendet to make big impact at Illawarra Blue Stars

Well-known 400 and 800 metres athlete Rohan Laurendet will add some shine to Blue Stars this season after moving to Wollongong.
Laurendet is now practising physiotherapy at a local West Wollongong centre and his decision is an added bonus to the club, with him being ranked in the top bracket of state 400 and 800m athletes.
The name Laurendet is very familiar with athletes across the country, not only because of Rohan's performances but those of his mother Jenny who represented Australia in both Commonwealth and Olympic Games level.
His training partner Joshua Baulch has been impressive with both men showing early season form over the 800metres.
Both competed in the 800 metres Kembla Joggers run last Thursday and were very impressive with Laurendet taking out the win, from a fast-finishing Baulch.
Both athletes stated they had seconds in them, running a solid 800m in 1:58.
This shows that both men will certainly be a threat over the middle distance event, come competition time.
They are also impressive over the 400metres, with the younger Baulch taking full advantage of teaming with Laurendet for training to hopefully produce his top form he showed during his junior years.
Both men will be an asset to the club, both on and off, but their presence in the club's relay team in November will also be an added bonus to the squads that Blue Stars are now putting together.
Summer season will be exciting to watch and witness, these two young men running and competing, along with our other members in a variety of meets that are coming our way.
Blue stars has completed the cross country season and also the final round of the winter track and field season.
Cross country has been down a little this season but the track and field meets have been well attended with some athletes having the feel of athletics for the first time.
With the completion of winter meets, the club will now move into the summer, commencing first round competition on Sunday, October 9, a little later than usual due to the World Cycling Championships.
Dates have been announced for the summer season by athletics NSW with the first major meet being NSW All Schools followed by NSW State relays.
An expression of interest will go out to all members re state relays, but athletes are reminded that the Registration process through Athletics NSW does not open until September 26.
Dual registered athletes wishing to nominate Blue Stars as their senior club will also have access to the NSW membership portal by going into Membership and scrolling down to Illawarra Blue Stars under South Coast region.
Any athlete age 10 to 17, who has registered with their Little As can then follow the process of becoming a dual registered member with IBS. All dual members will have the benefits of competing at club, country, state and Australian level if they desire and IBS will also offer coaching in various disciplines.
Technical official Jodie Sundstrom is flying all over the country at the moment but very few realise what technical officials have to do to move up a higher grade.
Jodie, after a month away overseas takes to the cross country titles in Adelaide to gain more experience in such events.
Some officials may not wish to go to this level, and the club welcomes everyone to come on board with the club to help out at Sunday afternoon club meets.
The October 9 will have all information pertaining to coaches, officials, summer program and will also appear on the clubs web site illawarrabluestars.com.au.
