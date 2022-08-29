Illawarra Mercury
Laurendet to make big impact at Illawarra Blue Stars

By Valmai Loomes
Updated August 30 2022 - 12:15am, first published August 29 2022 - 11:36pm
Rohan Laurendet brings immense talent and experience to Illawarra Blue Stars. Picture supplied

Well-known 400 and 800 metres athlete Rohan Laurendet will add some shine to Blue Stars this season after moving to Wollongong.

