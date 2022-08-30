No break from paid parking in Wollongong CBD during UCI week

Parking restrictions in and around the Wollongong CBD won't be lifted for the UCI races.
It's news that will possibly cause problems for residents who won't be able to park on the street due to special event clearways on race days - as well as others who drive into the CBD for work.
Suburban streets like Throsby Drive, Foley Street and Gipps Road will be closed or have clearways in place for several days during the race.
That means residents without off-street parking would have to find another nearby street to park their car - which can be a problem in the CBD area with many streets under timed parking.
However, Wollongong City Council has no plans to lift parking restrictions to make it easier for people to find a place to park.
"At this stage, parking options in the Wollongong CBD will remain the same during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships," a council spokeswoman said.
"The main objective of paid parking is to encourage high turnover of vehicles in the Wollongong CBD commercial areas.
"This is especially important during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships as many businesses will still be operating and we're expecting a high volume of visitors to the city."
The spokesperson admitted there would be "some challenges" in getting to parts of the CBD during the race week and council was encouraging people who required all-day parking "to plan ahead, add extra travel time to your journey and consider alternative means of transportation during the event".
"For spectators and community members, there will be three public sites available for parking," the spokeswoman said.
"These are located at the Kembla Grange Racecourse and Bulli Showground for Park and Train services, and JJ Kelly as a Park and Walk facility."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
