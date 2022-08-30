There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
Few doubted that she would, but Emma McKeon has brought her scintillating form from Birmingham back to Australia.
After some strong performances at the recent Duel in the Pool, the Wollongong talent continued to shine at the Australian Short Course Championships, which concluded in Sydney over the weekend.
McKeon claimed a gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle final in 23.61s on Saturday night, which came two days after winning gold in the women's 100m freestyle final (51.03s).
It was also a great meet for fellow Wollongong swimmer Jarred Dyer, who secured two golds and two bronzes. Dyer was victorious in the men's 50m butterfly multi-class (27.45s) and 50m backstroke multi-class (30.00), and also claimed bronze in the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke multi-classes.
Jack Doohan's breakthrough 2022 has continued, after he claimed his first Formula 2 feature race win over the weekend.
The 19-year-old son of motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan - who represents Virtousi Racing - had already claimed two sprint races this year, but was able to claim his maiden F2 feature race victory in Spa, Belgium. Doohan won from Felipe Drugovich and Liam Lawson after starting fourth on the grid.
"I'm stoked! It's finally my first feature race win and for it to all come together like that this weekend, it was obviously not perfect, but p2 in the sprint from p7 and p1 today from p4 is the most I could've asked for," Doohan told the FIA Formula 2 website after the race.
"I'm really happy. Now it's just eyes forward on the next two rounds and the remainder of the season."
St George Illawarra made it two from two to start the NRLW season after beating the Eels 16-10 on Sunday.
It was far from the perfect performance, but the Red V backed up their first-up win over the Titans and will be full of confidence heading into their grand final rematch with the Roosters this weekend.
The Dragons' NRL side then made it a perfect weekend for the club after coming-from-behind to take down the Tigers 24-22 later that day. After trailing by 10 points at halftime, St George Illawarra fought back to draw level late, before Zac Lomax's clutch penalty goal from out wide sealed the victory.
Back home, Collies will get the chance to defend their Illawarra League title - won back in 2019 - after securing a 24-12 win over Thirroul in Saturday's preliminary final.
Rookie centre Ben Rumble proved the difference, finishing with a hat-trick of tries, as Collies booked their ticket to this weekend's grand final against the Devils - a rematch of the 2019 decider.
"It was unbelievable, he's [Rumble] gone 80 metres in a prelim final against some awesome opposition," Collies coach Nathan Fien said.
"To have kick pressure coming at him, to have the composure to defuse it, step, then out-sprint a guy like [Thirroul centre] Steve Marsters who was coming across... it's pretty impressive stuff.
"He's been a great find for us this year, he's done the job, but it's all another level next week and we need to knuckle down again.
Finally, there will be another local sporting grand final rematch, after the Wollongong Bulldogs prevailed in Saturday's preliminary final to book their ticket to the South Coast AFL decider against Figtree.
The two teams have dominated the Men's Premier Division in recent history and have had some cracking battles, including in the recent qualifying final, which the Roos claimed by 15 points.
The Bulldogs bounced back from that defeat to down the Tigers by 50 points in Saturday's preliminary final, setting up a mouth-watering grand final at North Dalton Park this weekend.
"We're really proud and happy to make the grand final, we think we've deserved it with the way we've played all year. We've ticked the box and given ourselves a chance next week, it's what we've been aiming for and expecting all year," Bulldogs co-captain Tom Dore said.
Wollongong Lions will meet the Saints in the Women's Premier Division decider; the Tigers and Lions Red will scrap for the Women's Division One title; the Dogs and Bomaderry will battle for the Men's Division One premiership; while the Dogs and Tigers will meet in the Men's Division Two grand final.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
