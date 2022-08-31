The Wollongong Whales winter swimming club has donated $5000 to support kids to learn to swim.
The McKeon's Swim School at Unanderra run swim classes for kids from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Advertisement
It's the third year the Whales have raised money for the school.
Susie McKeon said donations, go a long way to giving kids the gift of swimming.
"For most kids in our community, swimming lessons are part of growing up. For kids from disadvantaged backgrounds, it's often an opportunity they miss out on," Mrs McKeon said.
"We set up the McKeon family fund in 2017, to provide swimming lessons for children whose parents or circumstance may otherwise not have been able to offer that opportunity.
"We have kids that have never had a swimming lesson in their life.
"Because of past experiences, some children might be frightened of water and too timid to put their head under.
"Some kids are so traumatised they might not speak to swim teachers for 12 to 18 months.
It takes years for mainstream kids to learn to swim and be confident in the water, but for kids without the same opportunities, it's a much longer journey, Mrs McKeon said.
"We live near the beach so it's a vital skill. When kids are confident in the water, their overall confidence grows too."
Wollongong Whales Vice President, Ian Tobin said the opportunity to support kids learning to swim was a good fit with the club's passion in the pool.
"We want to encourage and support the joy of swimming and just being in the water. Swimming is a wonderful sport," Mr Tobin said.
"All children should have the opportunity to enjoy the experience of swimming and be confident to enjoy the Illawarra's beaches."
The Wollongong Whales swim every Sunday, through winter from after Easter to mid September.
The club was set up in 1959 and whilst it is open to women, it only has male members.
"There are 95 financial members and we might get about 50 to 60 swimmers at the annual club championships.
"We have two members that are aged 90 and over who still compete, and the 70 to 80 aged bracket is still very competitive and committed.
Advertisement
"The comraderie is amazing. It's like a men's shed, but in the pool. We all look out for one another and we provide meals for the older members who have been widowed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.