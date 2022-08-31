Illawarra Mercury
The Wollongong Whales winter swim club support swimming lessons for disadvantaged kids

By Louise Negline
August 31 2022 - 8:00am
Passion for the pool: (Right) John Martin, Warren Green (Centre) and Brian Mannix (Left). Picture: Adam McLean.

The Wollongong Whales winter swimming club has donated $5000 to support kids to learn to swim.

