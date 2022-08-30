The UCI World Road Championships, the annual pinnacle of world road cycling, is coming and so too is a whole different language.
In preparation for the upcoming world championships, here's a beginner's guide to take you through what's going on before the event starts on September 18.
The Union Cycliste Internationale is the world governing body for sports cycling and oversees international competitive cycling events. It is based in Switzerland.
To first understand the sport, you have to be able to chat the lingo. Here are some key terms you might need to remember.
Attack: This is the sudden attempt from a rider or a group of riders.
Beater (or clunker bike): A retired bike that has seen better days but is still capable of getting you around. You probably have one you hang your beach towel on in the garage.
Bonk: Also known as "hitting the wall". Means you have run out of energy due to glycogen depletion.
Bunny hop: A trick used by cyclists to use your arms and legs to jump and lift the bike off the ground to avoid an obstacle or curb.
Cadence: The pedalling rate or number of revolutions per minute (RPM).
Chainring tattoo: The grease mark some new cyclists get on their legs from accidentally bumping the chain. Want it gone? Some detergent or eye makeup remover does the trick.
Chasers: Riders, usually in a race, who crank away and try and catch the leader ahead of them.
Climb: Riders navigating a hill or a mountain.
Criterium (or crit): This short cycling race on city streets typically lasts less than an hour.
Derailleur: Use your best French accent - "de-rail-yur". This mechanism moves the chain from gear to gear whenever you shift.
Drafting: Involves riding behind another rider so they block the wind for you.
Drops: These are the lower curved portions of road bike handlebars.
Endo: When a cyclists flips over the handle bars.
Fork: The fork is the part of the bicycle that holds the front wheel.
Half wheel: When you're riding behind someone and you let your front wheel creep up on the back wheel of their bike.
Hammer: This is pedalling hard in the big gears, which have the greatest resistance and pack the most power.
Jersey: The winner of each UCI race gets to wear the "rainbow jersey" until the next World Championships, a great honour.
Lid: Essentially, your helmet. Also referred to as a brain bucket.
Peloton: This is the largest pack of riders in a road race, also called a bunch or pack. Why stick together? Riding in a pack allows cyclists to take advantage of drafting, saving them some energy during long races.
Presta: This style of valve is commonly found on high-pressure tubes, like the ones used on road bikes.
Pull: Means riding in front of the peloton. Means you are working the hardest.
Road rash: Scrapes and brush burns from crashing on the road.
Saddle sores: This is chafing that occurs due to friction from the saddle.
Shifting: Moving from one gear to another.
Watt: This is a unit of measurement for power, or the rate at which energy is used over time. The more oomph applied to the pedals, the greater the wattage.
There are a few different events and categories that will be competing in Wollongong. There will be over 1000 cyclists on our shores in 11 different events. These events include:
Elite men's road race, elite men's time trial, under-23 men's road race, under-23 men's time trial, junior men's road race, junior men's time trial, elite women's road race, elite women's time trial, junior women's road race, junior women's time trial, mixed team relay.
This is a road race against the clock. This style of racing can be done alone (individual) or with a team, and features aerodynamic bikes, helmets, and skinsuits. Some triathletes use TT bikes to reserve energy during the bike leg of a race.
The point of difference between the UCI World Road Championships is that riders are representing their nation, not their teams.
So usual teammates will be competing against one-another in Wollongong, which makes the event even more exciting.
There will be dozens of nations riding in the event. Australia announced its team of 29 riders for Wollongong. It will be a dream come true for 26-year-old Aussie rider Josie Talbot who will make her debut on her home course.
Two changes were made to Australia's gold-medal winning Commonwealth Games squad in Birmingham. Georgia Baker and Grace Brown will feature alongside Birmingham teammates Sarah Roy, Alexandra Manly and Brodie Chapman.
Experienced climber Amanda Spratt will return for her 10th appearance at a World Championships.
Australia's men's squad is headlined by Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley and 2015 silver medallist Michael Matthews, winner of nine Grand Tour stages.
Matthews has been tipped by many to be capable of taking out the rainbow jersey.
With many of the teams still being finalised, it is hard to say who will certainly be competing. However, these are some of the most likely athletes coming in from overseas to light up Wollongong.
Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia): The 23-year old is the current UCI world number one. He won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France and won three different jerseys during each tour, a feat not seen for nearly four decades.
Wout van Aert (Belgium): The 1.9 metre-tall rider won the UCI men's elite race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Primoz Roglic (Slovenia): In 2019 Roglic won the Vuelta a Espaa general classification, becoming the first Slovenian rider to win a grand tour competition. He finished second overall in the Tour de France in 2020.
Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark): The Danish rider is in fine form, coming off a Tour de France victory this year. Vingegaard started as a youth rider for various Danish teams, making his breakthrough as a senior rider as part of UCI Continental team ColoQuick-Cult in 2016.
