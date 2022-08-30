Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Here's everything you need to know for the UCI World Championships

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 30 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The UCI World Championships are just around the corner and riders are gearing up for the event. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Wollongong will soon play host to the world's best athletes for the UCI World Championships, the UCI's pinnacle world cycling event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.