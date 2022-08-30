Wollongong will soon play host to the world's best athletes for the UCI World Championships, the UCI's pinnacle world cycling event.
In preparation for the upcoming World Championships, here's a beginners guide to take you through everything you need to know before the event starts on 18 September.
Advertisement
Key Terms:
To first understand the sport, you have to be able to chat the lingo. Here are some key terms to get yourself familiar with.
Attack: This is the sudden attempt from a rider or a group of riders.
Beater (or clunker bike): A retired bike that has seen better days but is still capable of getting you around.
Bonk: Also known as "hitting the wall". Means you have run out of energy due to glycogen depletion.
Bunny hop: A trick used by cyclists to use your arms and legs to jump and lift the bike off the ground to avoid an obstacle or curb.
Cadence: The peddling rate or number of revolutions per minute (RPM).
Chasers: Riders, usually in a race, who crank away and try and catch the leader ahead of them.
Climb: Riders navigating a hill or a mountain.
Drafting: Involves riding behind another rider so they block the wind for you.
Endo: When a cyclists flips over the handle bars.
Jersey: The winner of each UCI race gets to wear the "rainbow jersey" until the next World Championships, a great honour.
Lid: Essentially, your helmet.
Peloton: This is the largest pack of riders in a road race, also called a bunch or pack. Why stick together? Riding in a pack allows cyclists to take advantage of drafting, saving them some energy during long races.
Pull: Means riding in front of the Peloton. Means you are working the hardest.
Shifting: Moving from one gear to another.
Advertisement
What events are racing in Wollongong?
There are a few different events and categories that will be competing in Wollongong. There will be over one thousand cyclists on our shores in 11 different events. These events include:
Elite men's road race, elite men's time trial, under-23 men's road race, under-23 men's time trial, junior men's road race, junior men's time trial, elite women's road race, elite women's time trial, junior women's road race, junior women's time trial, mixed team relay.
How do the teams work?
The point of difference between the UCI World Championships is that riders are representing their nation, not their teams.
So usual teammates will be competing against one-another in Wollongong, which makes the event even more exciting.
Advertisement
There will be over 70 nations riding in the event. Australia just announced their team of 29 riders for Wollongong. It will be a dream come true for 26-year-old Aussie rider Josie Talbot who will make her debut on her home course.
Two changes were made to Australia's gold medal winning Commonwealth Games squad in Birmingham. Georgia Baker and Grace Brown will feature alongside Birmingham teammates Sarah Roy, Alexandra Manly and Brodie Chapman.
Experienced climber Amanda Spratt will return for her 10th appearance at a World Championships.
Australia's men's squad is headlined by Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley and 2015 silver medallist Michael Matthews, winner of nine Grand Tour stages.
Matthews has been tipped by many to be capable of taking out the rainbow jersey.
Who are the big names to look out for?
Advertisement
With many of the teams still being finalised, it is hard to say who will certainly be competing. However, these are some of the most likely athletes coming in from overseas to light up Wollongong.
Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia): The 23-year old is the current UCI world number one. He won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France and won three different jerseys during each tour, a feat not seen for nearly four decades.
Wout van Aert (Belgium): The 1.9 metre-tall rider won the UCI men's elite race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Primoz Roglic (Slovenia): In 2019 Roglic won the Vuelta a Espaa general classification, becoming the first Slovenian rider to win a grand tour competition. He finished second overall in the Tour de France in 2020.
Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark): The Danish rider is in fine form, coming off a Tour de France victory this year. Vingegaard started as a youth rider for various Danish teams, making his breakthrough as a senior rider as part of UCI Continental team ColoQuick-Cult in 2016.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.