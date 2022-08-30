Coach Jamie Soward insists St George Illawarra arrive at a brand new stadium with a clean slate, against reigning premiers the Roosters on Friday.
The Dragons hopes of a title earlier this year were dashed in the grand final loss, but Soward was quick to make it clear the showdown at the rebuilt Allianz Stadium would not be their source of motivation.
They beat the Roosters in the regular season and also finished four points ahead of them on the ladder, but lost in the decider 16-4 after leading at half-time.
Soward said while it would be easy to be fired up by their heartbreak, they were only looking ahead.
"We don't care about that to be honest," he said.
"I told the girls that it's not a grand final rematch. Of course it hurt at the time but it's a new competition. The Roosters are going great at the moment and they've got some really world class players who are in good form.
"But it's totally different teams [from last season] and they won't give us last year's trophy if we beat them on Friday and they won't take it off them if they lose, so we don't really care about it," he said.
The game will be played at the Roosters' home venue, Allianz Stadium, which has just opened following its $828 million revamp which began in late-2018.
Soward said he is keen to test out the new facilities and said that the stadium had special meaning to him.
"It's got sound-proof coaches boxes I think," he laughed.
"As a kid I went to the 1994 grand final there [between the Raiders and the Bulldogs] and more recently I commentated the last game there before it got knocked down so I'm really looking forward to it."
The Dragons' team list going into the Roosters game is surprisingly unscathed following a brutal contest with Parramatta last Sunday which saw Soward's players dropping like flies.
Talei Holmes (knee) and Page McGregor (HIA) were both forced from the field in the first half, whilst Teagan Dymock copped a head knock in the second half. Kezie Apps was also forced from the field with various knocks.
All four of these players have been named to face the Roosters in an unchanged lineup for the match, which seems like a minor miracle if you were to rewind back to Sunday.
"It was a physical game on the weekend and a few of the girls were sore and we had a few bumps and bruises and a few won't train at the start of the week," Soward said.
"I think we'll see the full squad back in training on Thursday. It was all about getting that win and a good lead in for this weekend. With how the results went on the weekend it was favourable for us to get that win and yes a few of our team pulled up sore but I'm sure they'll be right."
Both the Dragons and the Roosters have started the season undefeated along with the Knights. The match on Friday night will have significant ramifications for the top two positions come finals.
The fixture will be the Dragons' biggest test so far. The Roosters have started the season on fire, with the side holding the most potent attack in the competition so far, scoring 66 points in their opening two games.
