Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss who is in the running to claim the 2022 Illawarra Premier League premiership.
BARTLETT: In this very column just six weeks ago, we sat down and discussed whether there was enough time to complete this IPL season. Well, Jordan, fast-forward to late August and the competition is finishing at a rapid rate. It's been a long and bizarre IPL, following two of the most bizarre competitions arguably in the IPL's history.
But, here we are now, with just three weeks left in the regular season. After Football South Coast restructured the IPL - dividing it into two pools - to make sure the season was completed, it takes a mathematician to work out the IPL table. However, from my understanding, it's a real three-horse race for the title.
Is that the correct read on the situation, or have I missed out on someone? And who do you believe is best placed to be crowned premiers next month?
WARREN: You are right, Josh. The table is a little bit harder to read these days but that does not mean it isn't clear as to who the top sides are as we inch ever closer to finals football.
United got back to winning ways on with weekend, securing a 3-0 win over Albion Park, whilst Wollongong Olympic avenged a shock loss in the previous round to win 2-1 over the previously in-form Coniston. Guess which teams are playing each other this weekend? Yep, you got it.
United and Olympic are the two best sides in the competition at present. United sit on top and have build this squad they currently posses for a number of years. Players like their skipper Danny Lazerevksi, his defensive partner Ben Brooks and their Japanese imports Seiji Kawakami and Mitsuo Yamada have been simply sensational in their time in yellow.
Then there is Olympic who posses so much strikepower on paper it is frightening. Former Sydney FC goalkeeper Justin Pasfield, former Wolves captain Chris Price, IPL stalwart Rick Goodchild and former Western Sydney Wanderers forward Jake Trew are just some of the first names I think of when it comes to Olympic, but quite simply, their whole squad is brilliant.
It's neck and neck between these two and I think a lot will be answered this weekend. I still think Olympic are going to pip United in the end just due to their vast experience they possess. Fair assessment Josh?
BARTLETT: This weekend's match shapes as a beauty, and could go a long way towards deciding this year's premier. I agree that the Olympic outfit is so impressive on paper. I think they're slowly starting to peak at the right time of the year too, as proven by that solid 2-1 win over Coniston. It may not have been the prettiest victory, but it was an important result against a fellow contender.
However, I believe United still deserve the favouritism tag. Billy Tsovolos's men have been the most consistent side in 2022, they've only dropped a handful of IPL games and have conceded just five goals in 13 matches - that's pretty impressive.
A lot of United players would probably carry a bit of pain from what happened in the last full IPL season in 2020. United seemed in an unassailable position to win the league heading into the final round, but lost to Coniston in the final round, opening the door for Woonona to claim the title. United, of course, got some revenge by winning the grand final that year, but their players will still be hungry for more.
One team I want to discuss further is Bulli. They're a side that's been there, or thereabouts near the top of the league in recent years, and currently sit in third. If results fall their way, could Bulli be a dark horse for the premiership, Jordan?
WARREN: Totally agree with you mate, Bulli deserve to be in the conversation as well. I think it's fair to point out that whilst Bulli have had some impressive results, they have not been at their scintillating best this season by their incredibly high standards.
Coach Julio Miranda would be the first one to say that they still have room for improvement, mainly their combination play up front. But with Ben McDonald firing on all cylinders this season, you simply cannot rule out Bulli this year.
I wanted to move the conversation Josh and chat about the bottom of the table. As you said at the beginning it is a bit hard to read the table this season, but surely Bellambi's 4-1 hammering at the hands of South Coast United officially ends their run in the IPL?
BARTLETT: It's not looking good for the Rosellas, which is a bit of a shame, considering they worked so hard to get promoted to the IPL ahead of the 2020 season. Unfortunately, it just hasn't clicked for Bellambi this year under new coach Steven Dimitrievski. They remain winless this season, and have shipped 45 goals in 14 games.
Looking at the table, I think it's going to be a bridge too far for Bellambi to catch the other three "pool B" teams. South Coast United seemed to have thrived under the new IPL format, drawing level with Corrimal on the ladder, while Woonona look pretty safe in ninth spot. I think the Rosellas would need to win their remaining games - by big margins - to have any chance of escaping the wooden spoon.
Of course, the flip side to relegation is promotion, which allows one District League team the chance to jump into the IPL. Helensburgh sit in top spot on the table and have dominated the league in 2022. Jordan, can anyone catch them? And if not, how do you think the Burgh will fair in the top flight next year?
WARREN: In all honesty mate I do not think anyone is catching the Thistle in the District League. They have been far and away the best team and after 19 games, they still are yet to taste defeat. It's an interesting question you ask of how they will perform should they be in the IPL next season.
This season they have players like their captain Vaughan Patterson, Brad Watts, Liam Unicomb and Luke Van Zyl at their disposal. These are all players with vast IPL experience between them and I would go as far to say that if they can keep these core players, they could push for finals in the IPL in 2023.
There is still work left to be done and the season is not over yet, but I'd be close to putting my house on Helensburgh to win it.
