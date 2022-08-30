Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Life-changing surgery could help Farmborough Heights girl Ellie King take first steps

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:27am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah and Jarryd King with their "bright, smiley" daughter Ellie. Picture: Adam McLean.

A life-changing surgery could help Farmborough Heights girl Ellie walk independently for the first time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.