A life-changing surgery could help Farmborough Heights girl Ellie walk independently for the first time.
The bright, sociable two-year-old who adores spending time with her friends hasn't had an easy start to life, her mother Hannah King said.
Advertisement
"Things were hard from the get-go," Hannah, 27, said. "Since birth we knew something was wrong, she would always arch her back and scream almost 24 hours a day."
After a desperate search for answers involving hospital stays, countless trips to specialists in Sydney costing up to $650 each, and researching her daughter's symptoms, Ellie had finally received a diagnosis of Cerebral Palsy.
She also has hypertonia, meaning the muscles in her legs are completely stiff, as well as dystonia, a movement disorder that causes her muscles to contract suddenly, leaving the bubbly toddler in pain most days.
Hannah's main concern is for Ellie's health, but financial and emotional concerns also weigh heavily on the family amid rising cost of living pressures.
"I've started losing my hair a part of this whole process of finding answers," Hannah said. "The cost of living is extremely ridiculous, especially when you've got a child that has a disability.
"The amount of support you get from Centrelink really doesn't cut it, we get $136 a fortnight for being a carer to a child with a disability.
"We can't make ends meet if my husband and I don't work full time ... which is insane when you've got to attend commitments twice a week for therapy, including rehab clinics and neurology appointments at the Stydney Children's Hospital."
Medication costs also blow out to more than $85 per fortnight, on top of frequent appointments including speech, occupational therapy and physiotherapy.
But after connecting with other parents and seeking help from North Wollongong's Cerebral Palsy Alliance, options may be available to get Ellie walking independently.
Ellie will undergo Botox treatment next week which may relieve the pain she suffers in her tight leg muscles.
"If Botox works, Ellie may only be able to get it annually even though it wears off every three months," she said. "But there is a chance it may not work and weaken her muscles."
However, Hannah is hoping for a more permanent pain relief option for Ellie that could see her walk without her mobility aids - but the cost is out of reach.
The surgery, Selective Percutaneous Myofascial Lengthening, is a minimally invasive procedure using small key hole incisions combined with alcohol nerve block, and is used to managing muscle contractions and stiffness in children with cerebral palsy.
Hannah said while available in Australia, it is much more invasive and not as well researched as it is in the United States.
Advertisement
"The recovery is much easier in the US because they don't actually cut the muscles with a scalpel like they do in Australia," she said.
"Going to the US means it would cost upwards of $100,000.
"But the stories and videos that have been shared to me from Australian parents with children who have received the surgery give me so much hope we could finally get Ellie walking."
An online fundraiser has been set up for Hannah and Ellie by her friend Amy Livermore.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.