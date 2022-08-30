Five day iso? We need to hear from Dr Kerry Chant, Labor says

The NSW Opposition would be up for dropping back the COVID-19 isolation period to five days instead of seven, as long as this was a strategy supported by Dr Kerry Chant and other health officials.
Labor's health spokesman and Keira MP Ryan Park said he would support a push from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to reduce the isolation requirements under the right circumstances.
"We've made it very clear that if Dr Kerry Chant and her team are recommending that we can reduce the isolation period, then that's great," Mr Park said.
"We understand the isolation period is a challenge for business, for the economy and workers and their families, but we've got to be guided by Dr Chant and her team.
"She's steered NSW through some of its darkest days and we've got to make sure, in my view, as legislators and policy makers that we continue to listen to what she is advising."
Mr Perrottet will lead the charge to wind back the days people must stay at home at Wednesday's national cabinet meeting, but at a press conference in Melbourne, he said he also supported a national approach to isolation requirements.
"I do believe we should move from seven to five, we'll have our health official there to discuss that tomorrow, but I also believe in national consistency," he said on Tuesday.
"We will be better as a country if we move as one. "
He was asked by a journalist whether Dr Chant supported his push, and answered that his approach was a balance between health advice and the broader economic implications of asking people infected with COVID to stay home.
He also said he did not believe the government could ask workers to stay home if it was going to end pandemic payments.
"I do not believe it is right that forced isolation continues and the state does not provide that support," he said.
"If that support is not there what you will have is people leaving isolation to support their families."
The government's $750 pandemic leave payments are due to end at the end of September, after they were extended following a national cabinet meeting in July.
As daily case numbers continue to fall, NSW Health has declared the most recent wave of COVID-19 is "in decline". The latest weekly tally of new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven was at less that half the number they hit at their peak.
Meantime, the head of the Health Services Union - which represents healthcare workers - says it's time for Australians to take personal responsibility for their health and treat COVID like any other infectious disease.
HSU secretary Gerard Hayes argues people will stop complying with testing and mandatory isolation periods when federal government support payments cease at the end of September.
"This is trying to get ahead of that curve, so you can actually live with COVID going forward as opposed to continue responding and having a community that is not necessarily listening," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.
"There'll be people out there now not testing and we want to avoid that, we want a transparent, inclusive approach so people don't have to make hard choices."
Mr Hayes said Australians had learned the importance of staying home when sick during the pandemic and that behaviour should be encouraged in the future.
"Personal responsibility is paramount and I think this is our opportunity to start to pivot to that," he said.
- With AAP
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
