Coniston coach Rob Jonovski has apologised for his public outburst on Saturday, where he took a verbal swipe at the referee following his side's defeat to Wollongong Olympic.
Jonovski was left frustrated when speaking to the Mercury after his Illawarra Premier League's team's 2-1 loss at JJ Kelly Park, which included saying that the "game was ruined by the officials".
However, Jonovski approached the Mercury on Monday afternoon to apologise to the officials and Football South Coast for the comments.
"I want to apologise to the officials, those comments were not acceptable that I made after the game. Those comments were made directly after we were a chance to win the league, and I was very emotional," Jonovski said.
"The referee did the best he can, and it's not acceptable for what I said. I know there's a shortage of referees in the league, and those comments aren't helping the situation, so I take full responsibility for those comments - I didn't mean them, I was just emotional after the game because it was a big game for us. We could have put the game to bed in the first half, but we didn't.
"The guy's got a family like I do, and it probably would have affected him like it affected me, and I just want to wish him all the best for the rest of the games coming up for the season. Those comments were not acceptable, I didn't feel good when the dust settled on Sunday at home - I was regretful. I don't regret a lot of things in my life, but that's one thing I regretted saying."
The Mercury understands Jonovski is likely to face a lengthy suspension for the incident, however, it is unclear whether that sanction will come into effect before Coniston's next clash with Cringila on Friday night.
It shapes as a crucial game for 'Cono', who sit in fourth position on the IPL ladder, and remain an outside shot at winning the premiership with three rounds remaining. However, they are set to face a tough challenge from a Lions outfit that has won their past three matches.
All eyes will be on Saturday's top-of-the-table showdown, when Wollongong Olympic hosts United. The match could decide who wins the 2022 premiership, with first-placed United currently holding a slight advantage on their rivals.
Elsewhere, the Rosellas will host the Sharks; Corrimal takes on South Coast United; the Blueys tackle Port Kembla and the White Eagles will face Bulli in Saturday's other IPL games.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
