Port Kembla wind farm proponent teams up with Norwegian company

A Norwegian energy company has signed up to help build the offshore wind farm off Port Kembla.
Equinor has teamed up with Oceanex to move forward on offshore farms in NSW, which includes one at Port Kembla and another at Eden.
Equinior is the largest gas and oil operator in Norway and had previously been carrying out exploratory oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight.
Those plans were abandoned in 2020 because it didn't make commercial sense.
The firm is also looking to develop oil, gas, wind and solar energy in 30 countries.
It already operates several wind farms off the UK coast, which it said provided renewable energy to about 1 million homes.
This includes the world's first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland.
Oceanex CEO Andy Evans was "delighted" with the partnership.
"We believe that Equinor, as leaders in offshore wind and floating foundation development, are the ideal partner to progress these exciting projects," Mr Evans said.
Mr Evans also said that Equinor's involvement could speed up the pace of the Port Kembla project.
"It means that we can progress in greater detail in planning and developing the project, including applying for a feasibility licence when released hopefully later this year or early next year," he said.
He said there was always the intent to form a partnership.
"These projects are very large and require a mixture of many skills, finance, experience and resources that require many parties," Mr Evans said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
