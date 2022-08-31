Albanese can't have it both ways on climate. Letters, September 1, 2022

The Albanese Labor government is indeed providing mixed messages on climate ("Labor has climate double vision", Illawarra Mercury, August 29). At the UN Ocean Conference in June, Environment Minister Tania Plibersek stated: "the environment is back - front and centre".
In contrast, Resources Minister Madeleine King sounded like she was reading from the Coalition's outdated playbook when she stated: "the release of areas for offshore petroleum exploration supports ongoing investment in the nation's petroleum sector".
The decision to release more ocean for offshore oil and gas exploration goes against the advice of the International Energy Agency, and contradicts Paris climate targets, recent net-zero legislation, and Plibersek's promises to protect more land and ocean.
Albanese can't have it both ways. Australians need and deserve consistency on climate.
Amy Hiller, Kew
WE must not forget that as Australia's coal earns record prices, and coal miners earn record profits, global emissions continue to rise. Profit and human greed are entrenched in global economic systems, and it's becoming clearer that a model that values something else is needed if climate change is to be effectively tackled.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
Good to see Adrian Devlin is concerned about the environment ("Questions over lithium" August 30). Yes it can be be a little toxic if Chinese factories don't keep it out of their water supplies. But why be so blind to the toxic pollution that our motor vehicles have been producing our whole lives? Maybe look away from the fossil fuel industry propaganda for a minute. I can assure you that every skerrick of the lithium that has powered our EVs for the last decade has remained resolutely inside the batteries, ready to be fully reused or recycled when the time comes. Its a shame the same can't be said of all the pollutants and toxins that are in petrol and diesel, virtually all of which end up in our air!
Not convinced? Have a walk in the street and smell the sweet air as your favourite vehicle passes. Or try spending an hour in the same room as a running engine. I understand more people die from air pollution than from road accidents, even in Australia.
Modern motor cars are a luxury that even royalty from past centuries could only dream of. We should celebrate that we can keep such an extravagance yet improve our environment. And if we charge them from the excess electricity produced in the middle of the night and from ample solar on our roofs during the day, we can better afford our travel and not have to rely on importing pollution from half way round the world to keep our wheels turning.
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
