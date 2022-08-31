Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Albanese can't have it both ways on climate. Letters to the Editor, September 1, 2022

August 31 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albanese can't have it both ways on climate. Letters, September 1, 2022

The Albanese Labor government is indeed providing mixed messages on climate ("Labor has climate double vision", Illawarra Mercury, August 29). At the UN Ocean Conference in June, Environment Minister Tania Plibersek stated: "the environment is back - front and centre".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.