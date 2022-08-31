Albanese can't have it both ways on climate. Letters, September 1, 2022

Good to see Adrian Devlin is concerned about the environment ("Questions over lithium" August 30). Yes it can be be a little toxic if Chinese factories don't keep it out of their water supplies. But why be so blind to the toxic pollution that our motor vehicles have been producing our whole lives? Maybe look away from the fossil fuel industry propaganda for a minute. I can assure you that every skerrick of the lithium that has powered our EVs for the last decade has remained resolutely inside the batteries, ready to be fully reused or recycled when the time comes. Its a shame the same can't be said of all the pollutants and toxins that are in petrol and diesel, virtually all of which end up in our air!

