With semi-finals beginning this weekend, Group Seven have announced a new ruling should any games go to extra time. Matches in extra time will be played under the "golden point" rule, in line with the NRL.
In a statement, Group Seven said their board of directors had reviewed the extra-time ruling for all senior finals series matches.
If a match were to go past 80 minutes, the first points in extra time (try, penalty goal, field goal) would signal the end to the match and the team which scored the first set of points would be declared the winner of the match.
Group Seven added that should the scores still be equal at the conclusion of the extra time, a further five minutes each way shall be played and continued to be played until a result is achieved. Once the teams enter the five minute periods the game shall cease immediately after a point or points are scored.
