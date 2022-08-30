Illawarra Mercury
Group Seven announce golden point rule amendment for its upcoming finals series

August 30 2022
Warilla-Lake South's Jake Brisbane crosses for a try in last week's match against Shellharbour. Picture: Adam McLean

With semi-finals beginning this weekend, Group Seven have announced a new ruling should any games go to extra time. Matches in extra time will be played under the "golden point" rule, in line with the NRL.

