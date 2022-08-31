Ex-bikie from Cringila admits to making own firearm

An ex-Finks bikie has owned up to a raft of firearms offences, including making a firearm, after police searches in Mount Warrigal and Unanderra two years ago.
Jayden Thomas William Kierce faced Wollongong Local Court this week for sentencing but the matter was adjourned due to new lawyers having only recently taken on his case.
The 23-year-old had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing ammunition without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon, drug possession, acquiring a prohibited firearm while subject to a prohibition order, using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possessing an unauthorised firearm, not keeping a firearm safely, possessing an unregistered firearm, and manufacturing a firearm.
On July 30, 2020, Kierce was charged with other offences and given conditional bail to live with his father in Mount Warrigal.
About 10am on August 13 that year, police found him hiding in his Lake Avenue, Cringila home and arrested him for breaching bail.
He was served with a firearms prohibition order and a weapons prohibition order, and police asked if he had anything to disclose in relation to these.
Kierce told police he had a "slug gun" at a storage facility in Unanderra, which he described as an "heirloom".
A short time later, police officers from the South East Region Enforcement Squad searched his bail address, his father's home in Mount Warrigal.
In a bedroom they found three vials of anabolic steroids and a canvas bag containing a silver pipe with a bolt lever, which resembled a homemade firearm.
That same morning they searched the Unanderra storage unit and uncovered a Slavia brand 618 air rifle, two rifle scopes, a taser, and 79 rounds of .22 ammunition.
Police described Kierce as having made "full and frank" admissions to owning the air rifle.
He said it was a "family heirloom" and he had taken it from his grandfather's house so it didn't go missing.
Regarding the ammunition, Kierce told police: "I know when we lived out west we used to have that, it's mine", and he believed he had brought it and the scopes when he moved from Cobar two years prior.
Kierce said he had purchased the taser from the online shopping site Wish.
He also admitted to having made the firearm, telling police he learnt how to do so from videos online.
"I made it. I made it to fire .22 rounds," Kierce told police.
He said the steroids were his and he used them at the gym.
Kierce will return to court to learn his fate at a later date.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
