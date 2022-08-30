A vital community asset Advertising Feature

Some of the amazing food available from Meals on Wheels. Picture supplied

A newly released report has enabled a greater understanding of the impact volunteering has on wellbeing, ahead of National Meals on Wheels Day on Wednesday, August 31.

The report by Huber Social measured the social impact of Meals on Wheels and the importance of meaningful customer and volunteer connection, further highlighting the life-changing and irreplaceable role its over 45,000 volunteers make to the lives of vulnerable, older Australians everyday

President of Meals on Wheels Australia, Sharyn Broer, said that volunteers were the driving force of Meals on Wheels and without their significant and valuable contribution, Meals on Wheels wouldn't be able to deliver on its mission of enabling wellness, connection and independence. "Volunteer involvement is crucial to the wellbeing of the people we serve.

For a hearty breakfast or a delightful dinner, Meals on Wheels can help. Picture supplied

"Findings from Huber Social's national study show just how much impact these caring people have on the lives of the people we support, as well as what they get back themselves," she said. "For almost 70 years, we have been delivering nourishing meals to the home, but the benefits of Meals on Wheels go beyond the meal itself, helping older Australians remain socially engaged and connected to their community. We have great food and we have great people."

A spokesperson for Meals on Wheels in the Illawarra said it's not just the customers who benefit from Meals on Wheels. "Our service enables both vulnerable Australians and volunteers to remain connected to their communities at a time where it is needed most," she said. "We often hear of the impact our service makes to the people we serve, but meaningful volunteering also has a direct benefit to our wellbeing and sense of belonging."

The spokesperson said Meals on Wheels in the Illawarra was forever grateful to its volunteers and wished to thank them for their dedication and support. "Without their help, we would not be able to support the health, independence and connection of those in need within our community. We have a number of volunteer opportunities available and would welcome anyone who would like to come onboard and reap the rewards of these vital community connections."

This Meals on Wheels Day, president Sharyn Broer, said that Meals on Wheels was calling on Australians to 'stand up and get connected' by joining the volunteer ranks at their local Meals on Wheels service. "It might be a few hours a week but the power of connection and the real benefits to your health and wellbeing mean our volunteers always get back more than they give," she said.

To reach out to your local service about volunteering opportunities near you, visit the website mealsonwheels.org.au/get-support/find-your-local-service.