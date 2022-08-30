Meals on Wheels is an organisation that is familiar to many Australians and is at the heart of communities across the country including the Illawarra.
They have been delivering nutritious meals, social interaction and friendly welfare checks to the frail, aged, people with a disability, and their carers, since its inception more than 60 years ago.
"We help the ageing population stay in their own home longer, where they are often happiest," a Meals on Wheels spokesperson said. "Meals are delivered with a smile by a friendly volunteer, who checks in on your wellbeing and stops to have a chat. We deliver more than just a meal."
The meals are prepared to national guidelines that are specifically designed to meet the nutrient needs of people over the age of 65.
The menu has more than 50 delicious meal options to choose from such as hearty soups, small meals, main meals, desserts and juices and they can cater to specific dietary requirements.
"Often a Meals on Wheels meal is the highest source of nutritional content for a client who might otherwise exist on tea and toast," the spokesperson said.
Meals on Wheels volunteers may be the only daily point of contact for recipients, serving to decrease their social isolation and assist in monitoring their health and wellbeing.
"Our volunteers have been heroes on many occasions, raising the alarm when there has been no response at the front door," the spokesperson said. "A friendly smile, a chat, a meal, and peace of mind knowing someone will drop by and say hello changes the lives of many Australians, and it's not just the clients who value this contact.
"Ask any Meals on Wheels volunteer and they will tell you reaching out and making a difference in somebody else's day, makes their day."
There are a number of Meals on Wheels branches operating throughout the Illawarra, many of which have been delivering meals for more than 50 years.
National Meals on Wheels Day is being celebrated on Wednesday, August 31. If you would like to volunteer with Meals on Wheels or would like to find out more about getting meals delivered go to nswmealsonwheels.org.au or phone 1300 679 669.
A newly released report has enabled a greater understanding of the impact volunteering has on wellbeing, ahead of National Meals on Wheels Day on Wednesday, August 31.
The report by Huber Social measured the social impact of Meals on Wheels and the importance of meaningful customer and volunteer connection, further highlighting the life-changing and irreplaceable role its over 45,000 volunteers make to the lives of vulnerable, older Australians everyday
President of Meals on Wheels Australia, Sharyn Broer, said that volunteers were the driving force of Meals on Wheels and without their significant and valuable contribution, Meals on Wheels wouldn't be able to deliver on its mission of enabling wellness, connection and independence. "Volunteer involvement is crucial to the wellbeing of the people we serve.
"Findings from Huber Social's national study show just how much impact these caring people have on the lives of the people we support, as well as what they get back themselves," she said. "For almost 70 years, we have been delivering nourishing meals to the home, but the benefits of Meals on Wheels go beyond the meal itself, helping older Australians remain socially engaged and connected to their community. We have great food and we have great people."
A spokesperson for Meals on Wheels in the Illawarra said it's not just the customers who benefit from Meals on Wheels. "Our service enables both vulnerable Australians and volunteers to remain connected to their communities at a time where it is needed most," she said. "We often hear of the impact our service makes to the people we serve, but meaningful volunteering also has a direct benefit to our wellbeing and sense of belonging."
The spokesperson said Meals on Wheels in the Illawarra was forever grateful to its volunteers and wished to thank them for their dedication and support. "Without their help, we would not be able to support the health, independence and connection of those in need within our community. We have a number of volunteer opportunities available and would welcome anyone who would like to come onboard and reap the rewards of these vital community connections."
This Meals on Wheels Day, president Sharyn Broer, said that Meals on Wheels was calling on Australians to 'stand up and get connected' by joining the volunteer ranks at their local Meals on Wheels service. "It might be a few hours a week but the power of connection and the real benefits to your health and wellbeing mean our volunteers always get back more than they give," she said.
To reach out to your local service about volunteering opportunities near you, visit the website mealsonwheels.org.au/get-support/find-your-local-service.