A crane that has lost its wheel after breaking down is causing heavy traffic on the M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree.
Emergency services were called to the scene after reports the crane broke down approaching The Avenue Overpass northbound about 11am on Tuesday.
Transport for NSW crews are attending the scene, with intermittent lane closures required so a heavy vehicle tow truck can recover the crane.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed officers are attending the scene to monitor heavy traffic and added no one has been injured.
One northbound lane remains closed as the Transport Management Centre advises drivers to exercise caution.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
