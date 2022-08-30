Illawarra Mercury
Heavy traffic after crane loses its wheel at Figtree, M1 Princes Motorway

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 30 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:30am
A broken down crane is causing heavy traffic on the M1 Princes Motorway. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

A crane that has lost its wheel after breaking down is causing heavy traffic on the M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

