A Kanahooka man who racked up over $2000 in purchases using stolen bank cards has been given the chance to address his drug problem from outside prison.
Trent Morgan, 32, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 21 offences, including 13 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Earlier this month, the victim's wallet was stolen from his car in Lake Heights, two days after he had parked it in front of his home.
Upon checking his cards' transaction histories, he discovered numerous unauthorised purchases had been made.
They included almost $58 spent at a Dapto kebab shop, multiple purchases from petrol stations, and a single transaction of more than $1200 at a business.
All up, the victim's cards were used to spend $2110.
Morgan was identified from CCTV footage obtained from the shops.
Upon his arrest he told police had had found the cards, and: "I was told the cards were alright to use so I did".
Morgan also pleaded guilty to other offences that included driving unlicensed, driving a conveyance without consent of the owner, using a vehicle with a misleading number plate, and failing to stop on police direction, among others.
On the morning of December 21 last year, police patrolling the Shell Cove area saw Morgan on a motorcycle bearing registration that indicated the bike or the plates were stolen.
When he saw police, Morgan sped up along Shellharbour Road, weaving in and out of traffic to avoid police.
Other officers saw him at a red light at Addison Street but despite turning on their warning lights and pulling in front of him, Morgan again sped off.
Police later caught up with him near Bushrangers Bay at Bass Point Reserve.
He told police he had bought the bike for $500 and checks of the VIN revealed it was bearing the wrong number plates and it too had been stolen.
Officers observed damage to the ignition, which appeared to have been manipulated so it could be started using a screwdriver.
In Morgan's bag they found two screwdrivers consistent with this damage, as well as $425 in cash.
In May this year, Morgan was caught driving despite his provisional licence having expired in 2013.
Defence lawyer Jonathan Kearney said Morgan's time in custody before sentencing was his first stint in jail and it had had a "profound and disturbing effect on him".
Mr Kearney said Morgan had previously copped mostly fines for his crimes and he believed this was what happened when he went to court, but he had since been allayed of that notion.
He asked the court to consider a sentence in the community so Morgan could address his drug issue.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Morgan to 10 months' imprisonment, to be served in the community with an intensive corrections order.
He must attend a drug and alcohol service, and comply with any treatment.
Morgan was also banned from driving for six months.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
