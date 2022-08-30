Illawarra Mercury
Kanahooka man sentenced after spending $2100 on stolen cards

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
August 30 2022
Trent Morgan, 32, made numerous purchases using stolen cards. File picture.

A Kanahooka man who racked up over $2000 in purchases using stolen bank cards has been given the chance to address his drug problem from outside prison.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

