A young Shellharbour woman who uses a wheelchair lived out of her car for two years while she recovered from surgeries, an inquiry has heard.
The woman, in her 20s, who will not be named due to legal reasons, fronted the Disability Royal Commission on Tuesday.
The inquiry has heard from several lived experience witnesses as it turns its focus to homelessness and insecure housing.
The woman has a physical disability and has undergone 15 surgeries in her life.
"My left leg is shorter and if my doctors hadn't intervened with surgery, there would be about a 25 centimetre discrepancy between my left and right leg," she told the inquiry.
She first faced homelessness during high school, when lived out of her car to escape a difficult family situation.
The inquiry heard the woman struggled to sleep in her car due to feeling unsafe.
During her final two years of high school, the woman alternated between living out of the car while recovering from surgeries and couch surfing at friends when the pain became "too much".
She completed homework from the car, and was able to use friend's dining tables to study.
"It was a great struggle, but I managed it," she said.
The woman was accepted into university, however deferred her studies due to mental health issues that were brought on by homelessness.
The inquiry heard the woman sought help from a counsellor as she battled with suicidal thoughts, and at one stage admitted herself to hospital.
Her partner suggested she stay at foyer accommodation, which the inquiry heard is a housing model used for people aged 16 to 23 who are disadvantaged and at risk of homelessness.
It is made up of 20 studio or unit apartments, and is staffed with youth and support workers to assist residents.
The woman moved into a "beautiful" accessible ground floor apartment, fitted with an accessible bathroom and kitchen.
"It's the most beautiful place I've ever lived," she told the inquiry. "It removed me from a very horrible situation and allowed me to focus on myself.
"I wasn't embroiled in family politics anymore, I could quite literally close the door on it."
Living in the accommodation was life-changing for the woman, the inquiry heard, as it enabled her to continue with university studies.
"The staff members believed in me and they listened to me," she said.
However, she fronted the inquiry with imminent fears of facing homelessness again. The woman has been able to extend her stay at her accommodation due to recovering from more surgeries.
But her time is almost up due to becoming too old to stay, and she is struggling to secure an accessible rental.
The woman has been on the housing wait list for five years, and has been told she may be waiting for another five.
"I just don't know where I'm going next, and that's terrifying," she said.
"Even at the maximum amount of rent you can pay, there is still nothing accessible.
"So I feel a great pressure to move from this wheelchair and recover from this surgery, to walk on crutches so I can live with my partner like a normal person."
She told the inquiry young homeless people need more than just physical accommodation to set themselves up for independence, and wraparound services that holistically address their circumstances, like foyer accommodation, are required.
The woman also called for more government funding into accessible accommodation, which would not only benefit people with physical disabilities, but also elderly people and people with prams.
In a powerful closing statement, the woman told the inquiry she longed to fall asleep every night knowing she had a secure home.
"I want you to see that all of these things that I've asked for aren't actually wants, but needs," she said. "They are my unconditional rights as a human being that move beyond the bare minimum of survival."
More than 10,000 people with severe or profound disability are estimated to experience homelessness in Australia per year.
The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability has heard from several witnesses and will sit for the rest of the week in Paramatta.
If you need help, contact:
Lifeline 13 11 14
1800RESPECT 1800 737 732
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
