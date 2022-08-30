A woman who uses a wheelchair lived out of her car for two years while she recovered from surgeries, an inquiry has heard.
The woman, who will not be named due to legal reasons, fronted the Disability Royal Commission on Tuesday.
The inquiry has heard from several lived experience witnesses as it turns its focus to homelessness and insecure housing.
The woman first faced homelessness during high school.
For two years, the woman alternated between living out of the car while recovering from surgeries and couch surfing at friends.
"It was a great struggle, but I managed it," she told the inquiry.
The inquiry heard a housing model for people aged 16 to 23 who are disadvantaged and at risk of homelessness was suggested to the woman, and she moved into an accessible apartment.
"It removed me from a very horrible situation and allowed me to focus on myself," she said.
Living in the accommodation was life-changing for the woman. However, she fronted the inquiry with imminent fears of facing homelessness again.
She has been on the housing wait list for five years, and has been told she may be waiting for another five.
"I just don't know where I'm going next, and that's terrifying," she said.
"Even at the maximum amount of rent you can pay, there is still nothing accessible."
She told the inquiry young homeless people need more than just physical accommodation to set themselves up for independence, and wraparound services that holistically address their circumstances, like foyer accommodation, are required.
The woman also called for more government funding into accessible accommodation, which would not only benefit people with physical disabilities, but also elderly people and people with prams.
In a powerful closing statement, the woman told the inquiry she longed to fall asleep every night knowing she had a secure home.
"I want you to see that all of these things that I've asked for aren't actually wants, but needs," she said. "They are my unconditional rights as a human being that move beyond the bare minimum of survival."
More than 10,000 people with severe or profound disability are estimated to experience homelessness in Australia per year.
The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability has heard from several witnesses and will sit for the rest of the week in Paramatta.
If you need help, contact:
Lifeline 13 11 14
1800RESPECT 1800 737 732
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
