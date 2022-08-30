Adam Lowe has a cautionary tale ahead of Wednesday's rail strike: don't ever trust the timetable.
The environmental fencer will have to find a transport alternative to get to his Sydney job as commuter chaos is predicted again.
A month of industrial action and widespread disruption to NSW train services will culminate with rail workers refusing to operate foreign-made trains for safety reasons.
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) believes there will be an unacceptable risk to the travelling public if the NSW Trains proposed operating model is implemented.
"Members are taking protected industrial action as part of a campaign for safety modifications to the New InterCity Fleet," a RTBU spokesperson said.
The 24-hour action on Wednesday will cause major disruption to services as those trains make up about 70 per cent of the fleet.
But even when there's no strike, Mr Lowe has been forced to spend the night away from home, stranded, waiting for the train to Wollongong which never arrives.
"The unreliable train schedule also affects the time I arrive for work, which makes it hard to sustain a job," Mr Lowe said.
South Coast commuters on the T4 Illawarra line will not be spared on Wednesday.
NSW TrainLink Chief Operating Officer, Dale Merrick, said: "South Coast Intercity services will operate hourly between Kiama and Waterfall and buses will replace trains on the Port Kembla line between Port Kembla and Wollongong."
Wollongong resident, Kimmy Moriarty, understands the concerns of the rail union workers but cannot help feeling frustrated and inconvenienced by the inconsistent train schedules.
"My 19-year-old son travels to Sydney for a performing arts course that he is doing and the train strikes just make life extremely difficult," she said.
Ms Moriarty said the only alternative to her son not spending five hours commuting is driving him up to Sutherland which is not only time-consuming but also expensive- given the high fuel prices.
Sydney Trains boss Matthew Longland has advised people to work from home. But that's not an option for Ms Moriarty's son.
"Performing arts is not something he can do online - how is he supposed to lift his partner through the computer?" she said.
