Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wednesday train strike to disrupt Illawarra commuters' travel plans

Zaina Sayeda
By Zaina Sayeda
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oak Flat's train station will be this deserted as another train strike cripples the state on Wednesday. File picture.

Adam Lowe has a cautionary tale ahead of Wednesday's rail strike: don't ever trust the timetable.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina Sayeda

Zaina Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.