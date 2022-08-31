Banned driver in Wollongong police chase faces sentencing

A banned driver who led police on a pursuit rather than stop and get charged for driving while disqualified will spend another few months behind bars.
Ryan Jansen faced sentencing at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to police pursuit, driving while disqualified, and dangerous driving.
The 29-year-old Lake Heights resident was behind the wheel of a 'vehicle of interest' police spotted leaving a Smith Street, Wollongong address about 1.45pm on Saturday, July 16.
The officers turned on their warning lights and sirens to pull over Jansen for a random breath test, and Jansen did pull over.
However, once the police car had stopped behind him he took off, speeding north up Church Street before turning left onto Campbell Street.
Police gave chase and saw Jansen cross over the double white lines on Campbell Street into oncoming traffic, with one vehicle having to give way to avoid a crash.
Jansen then drove over the roundabout at the intersection with Keira Street, causing sparks to fly from the bottom of the vehicle.
Police stopped the pursuit because of the way Jansen was driving but the PolAir helicopter tracked him to Lake Heights and then Cringila.
PolAir saw him go into the backyard of an abandoned property in Malcolm Avenue, where police found him hiding in a garden shed.
Upon his arrest, Jansen admitted to driving.
He had been banned from the roads from August 2020 to January 2023, and already had a charge of driving while disqualified to his name.
Defence lawyer Jonathan Kearney said Jansen pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, although acknowledged his crimes in July were aggravated because he was on an intensive corrections order that had been imposed the month prior.
But he said his client had positive factors in his life now, including stable accommodation, a job and friendships with people who were not in trouble with the law.
Mr Kearney said one of these friends, who was also his housemate and boss, had confirmed his job would be available upon his release from custody.
Jansen had an issue with drugs, the court heard, although they had not played a part in this offending.
Prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin said Jansen had crossed the threshold that meant no sentence other than a term of imprisonment could be imposed.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed.
"If you'd stopped and let police book you for drive disqualified, you probably would not be here right now," Magistrate Girotto said.
But she found special circumstances in Jansen's case, which will give him a longer period on parole and "the opportunity to get some help".
Magistrate Girotto sentenced Jansen to eight months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of four months, backdated to July 14.
She also placed him on a two-year community corrections order with supervision and banned him from driving for three years from his release from jail.
"I do hope you do well in the future," Magistrate Girotto said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
