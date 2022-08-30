Illawarra has solutions to jobs crisis ahead of Canberra summit

Unlocking underutilised segments of the Illawarra workforce will be key to addressing staff shortages, Illawarra workers, employers and experts have said ahead of the Albanese government's Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra this week.
Since completing his Masters in Environmental Engineering, Harsavardhan Muthu says he has applied for between 50 to 60 jobs in his field and is yet to get past an interview.
In the meantime, he is delivering meals for Menulog to cover living expenses.
As businesses are crying out for more workers, the experience of Mr Muthu highlights that the solution to the current jobs crisis may be closer to home.
Professor Martin O'Brien says there is another cohort of workers who are overlooked.
"The participation rate of those aged 55 to 64, which are classified as older workers, is only 59 per cent," he said, "It's 66.4 per cent Australia-wide."
As politicians, employers, unionists descend on Canberra for a two-day summit to discuss fixes to the skills crisis, the solution may be under all our noses.
"We have some of the potential solutions already in front of us," Mr O'Brien said.
In an Illawarra-focused jobs forum last week, local politicians met with leaders in the local community to gather ideas before heading to Canberra.
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said the change in the region had been stark.
"10 years ago, there were not enough jobs and too many workers. Today, we have more jobs than we do workers."
This environment is seeing changing the playing field for businesses and workers and Jenny Hirst, Illawarra manager at group training organisation Apprenticeships Careers Australia, said it is a struggle to entice school leavers to complete apprenticeships and traineeships.
"It's been really bad, this is probably the worst I've seen in the last four years," she said.
Apprenticeships Careers Australia matches apprentices with employers and Ms Hirst said that rather than the traditional pathway of beginning a technical career through an apprenticeship, school leavers were going straight into entry-level roles in IT where they were being paid a full wage, rather than the wage of an apprentice, which can be as low as $12 an hour.
For those that do take up an apprenticeship, their wage can be swallowed by inflated cost of living prices, with petrol prices a large contributor.
Ms Hirst said that those employers that pay above the award are the ones that attract apprentices.
"They are the ones that are willing to invest in up and coming young people," she said.
The structure of the apprenticeship and trainee system also limits its applicability to retrain those already in the workforce. Susan Skee, manager at Australian Steel Mill Services in Port Kembla, said the system currently disincentivises workers from retraining.
"We'd like to see an apprenticeship and traineeship structures that support adults retraining, it's all focused on 16-year-olds who live at home, who don't have rent or mortgages," she said.
"We have a few people who would like to re-train but they can't drop back to $20 an hour to do that."
Attracting workers back into the workforce, comes down to pay, something that Illawarra aged care nurse and NSW Nurses and Midwives delegate Linda Hardman knows too well.
"We truly believe if there's an improvement [in wages], we will be able to attract people to the sector," she said.
"Currently, on $25 an hour, we're losing a lot of people to the disability sector."
While migration has often been sold as a way to fill workforce shortages in sectors such as aged care, Ms Hardman said it was not a long-term solution.
"Those countries are saying they need those people themselves, and, also, you've got Australians that are out of work, that would come and work in the sector, if the pay and conditions were improved."
If governments would like to tackle this issue, Mr O'Brien said they could lead the way with higher wages.
"The public sector is quite a large employer, particularly in regional areas [and] what happens in the public sector spills over into the private sector."
For Mr Muthu, he is hoping the summit comes up with ideas soon, otherwise his time in Australia will come to an end as his visa expires in 2025.
"In three years time I'll be at the end of my 20s, at that time I should at least start my career."
But when asked whether he would recommend others in a similar situation to come to Australia, Mr Muthu said it was better than the alternative.
"In India you will always be living under your parents' surveillance, only if you step out of India will you know how to live on your own."
