Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St George Illawarra Dragons put McCullough in the mix to face Brisbane Broncos

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran hooker Andrew McCullough is a chance to be recalled for the Dragons' final game of 2022 on Saturday. Picture: Anna Warr

Andrew McCullough could be in line for a recall for St George Illawarra's final game of the season, after being named as a reserve by coach Anthony Griffin on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.