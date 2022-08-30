Andrew McCullough could be in line for a recall for St George Illawarra's final game of the season, after being named as a reserve by coach Anthony Griffin on Tuesday afternoon.
Griffin named an unchanged line-up from the side that edged past the Tigers by 24-22 last week as the Red V take on the Broncos at Kogarah on Saturday. While it's essentially a clash for pride for the hosts, Brisbane still have plenty to play for, with the side needed to win to keep their slim final hopes alive.
Dragons young gun Jayden Sullivan has been named to start at no.9, however, McCullough remains a chance of playing against his old club after being named on the extended bench, as he recovers from a knee concern. Jack Gosiewski, Poasa Faamausili, Josh Coric and Josh Kerr were named as reserves alongside McCullough.
Despite speculation that he might consider retirement, McCullough recently vowed to see out the final year of his contract next season.
"I haven't felt any pressure [to retire]. There's a lot of outside noise but I just block it out. There's a lot of rubbish out there these days, but I just don't care anymore, I just love playing," the 32-year-old said.
"There's always going to be negativity in regards to things, and stories to be made, but that's the big game of it and you get paid accordingly, so that's all right.
"I still enjoy training and that's the hardest thing. Playing's always the easy part, but I still enjoy coming to training, I've got a contract and I'm going to honour that."
Dragons' 17 for match against Broncos:
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
