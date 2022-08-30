The Illawarra will have the opportunity to recognise Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam war with the HARS aviation museum putting on a commemorative event on September 17.
Australia began its involvement in the Vietnam war in July 1962 with its service officially declared over in January 1973.
Event co-ordinator Michael Hough said while the event was weather dependent, it would go ahead even if the weather turned poor but with only light rain.
Lt Col Hough (Ret'd) is President of Corrimal RSL Club, a former tank commander who served in Vietnam in 1968 and is a long-standing volunteer at HARS Aviation Museum.
"This is a very practical way of HARS, the Corrimal RSL Sub Branch and the Illawarra Branch of the Vietnam Veterans' Association all assisting to commemorate the end of Australians' involvement in the Vietnam war," he said.
"Admission is free, and we invite all interested to come and watch the iconic Huey helicopter land and take off from the Corrimal Rangers Football ground off Wilga St Corrimal.
A former RAN Iroquois (Huey) 898 is due to land at the sports ground at 10.30 am where it will be open for all to inspect.
A tribute flyover is planned at 11.30 am, by a de Havilland Caribou transport aircraft, a C-47 Dakota and a former Navy marine surveillance Gruman Tracker.
After the flyover the Caribou, Dakota and Tracker will return to Shellharbour Airport, at Albion Park Rail, where they will be on display for visitors to HARS Aviation Museum.
Organisers say the event has been planned to compliment the UCI world road cycling event which starts on Sunday September 18.
For more details go to www.hars.org.au
