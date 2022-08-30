The Illawarra will have the opportunity to recognise Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam war with the HARS aviation museum putting on a commemorative event on September 17.
"This is a very practical way of HARS, the Corrimal RSL Sub Branch and the Illawarra Branch of the Vietnam Veterans' Association to commemorate the end of Australians' involvement in the Vietnam war," Event co-ordinator Michael Hough said.
A former RAN Iroquois (Huey) 898 is due to land at the Corrimal Rangers sports ground at 10.30 am.
Army cadets, Vietnam veterans and displays will support the show of Vietnam-era former RAAF and RAN aircraft from the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS).
A de Havilland Caribou transport aircraft, a C-47 Dakota and a former Navy marine surveillance Grumman Tracker will conduct a tribute flyover of the Corrimal Rangers sport ground at 11.30 am, subject to service availability and weather conditions.
A tribute flyover is planned at 11.30 am.
