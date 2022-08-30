After 40 years, justice at last for Lynette Dawson

It's taken 40 years, two inquests, a six-figure reward, a strike force and a near six-hour judgment for Chris Dawson to be found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette.
But let's be honest, without an investigative podcast four years ago, would this day have ever arrived?
Twice, in 2001 and 2003, the NSW Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had the opportunity to charge "a known person" over Mrs Dawson's death. But no.
It took another police investigation - and journalist Hedley Thomas' Teacher's Pet podcast 15 years later - to unravel the ties that kept the former footballer "safe" from justice.
Thomas insisted he had uncovered new evidence that indicated Dawson may have killed his wife in order to continue an affair with a former student.
At his trial that's exactly what the Crown alleged: that Dawson killed Lynette and disposed of her body, possibly with help, to have a drama-free relationship with a teenage babysitter, his former student, known as JC.
Yesterday Justice Ian Harrison accepted that premise.
Dawson was handcuffed immediately and taken away. His lawyer meantime told the judge his client would likely apply for bail before his yet to be determined sentencing hearing.
Much has been written about the culture on Sydney's northern beaches at the time. Dawson was in a position of power, not just as a man of privilege but as a teacher and as a former footballer of some prominence.
It all counted for something and played its part in the glacial speed at which justice arrived.
As journalist Thomas wrote of the case after the verdict was delivered: "It's now a touchstone for women who recognise domestic violence, grooming, coercive control and blame-shifting."
Given their unwavering pursuit of justice, that may be a crumb of comfort for Lynette Dawson's family.
And for abused women who suffer horrifying levels of violence and control; and for those who are left to fend off generations of institutionalised patriarchal behaviour, there might be a sliver of hope.
The tragedy is it took so long to arrive.
