Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

After 40 years, justice at last for Lynette Dawson

August 30 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's taken 40 years, two inquests, a six-figure reward, a strike force and a near six-hour judgment for Chris Dawson to be found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.