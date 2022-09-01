Weather attracts plenty of boats

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reported on yet another good weekend of weather that saw plenty of boats taking advantage at the local ramps up and down the coast.
Offshore, the run of good yellowfin continued with fish being caught all along the coast where Browns had a good bite as did out off the front locally and also Batemans Bay.
Our fish were generally around the 30-kilogram mark and were found just inside the shelf but down south off Batemans Bay seemed to again be holding the bigger fish up to 65kg.
More than a few crews found a hot bite with multiple fish for the day but no reports of any blues in the yellowfin bonanza.
But never say never, as hopefully we will still see a bust up or two from the southern blues not that far off - please!
From all reports the snapper fishing was tough all last weekend with reports of plenty of current and plenty of the dreaded barracouta on a lot of the shallow reefs.
Although there were a few decent fish in the mix, most reddies didn't hang in there for too long once the 'coutta showed up.
Off the wider reefs the current wasn't as bad but was still pushing through.
There were no massive fish caught but plenty of 40 to 50-centimetre snaps coming from deep drifts as well as lots of solid blue mowies and pigfish.
Kings around the islands slowed up a bit over the weekend but plenty were still seen on the sounder, anglers just couldn't get them to eat for whatever reason.
The flathead grounds all held good fish with most fishos getting their bag of big, fat healthy fish in quick succession.
Beaches again were slower than they have been of late with only a few fish coming in.
Salmon and tailor were prevalent at dawn and dusk but the bread-and-butter species were definitely lacking from all reports.
There were better results fishing the washes off the stones with plenty of good drummer and luderick about and some big blue-nosed bream also being caught.
Website: www.reeldealfishing.com.au. Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
