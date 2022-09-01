Roads need a clean-up before cycling event. Letters, September 2, 2022

With the world cycling championships en route to Wollongong and the city to be under the microscope I would like to protest the state of our local roads. The off ramps at Woonona and into Bulli are lined with weeds and accumulated rubbish, as is the majority of the distributor and the median strips. Contractors mow the grass after months of growth but rubbish is either left or mowed over.
Surely as a first world country we have the capacity to clean up after ourselves? Covering loads and actually implementing our anti-littering laws would help.
With the removal of road gangs and an over-reliance on budgets exacerbating the problem, the RMS still has a responsibility to provide clean, safe roadsides, weed and rubbish free.
Repetitive , routine maintenance. We are running out of time to show off a city endowed with such natural beauty.
Brian Wardhaugh, Thirroul
I followed Adrian Devlin's suggestion to check out the hazardous substance fact sheet on lithium. It concludes, "No occupational exposure limits have been established for lithium. However, it may pose a health risk. Always follow safe work practices." That didn't seem too concerning.
While I was there I thought I'd check petroleum. Turns out petroleum has the exposure limits not needed for lithium. The department provided legal limits for levels of exposure over 15-minute periods, and also averaged over eight and 10 hour shifts. Why did Mr Devlin not warn us about this?
Of course any chemical can cause trouble if proper processes are not followed. This applies to both lithium and petroleum but also to carbon dioxide and methane. These greenhouse gases are going to cause extraordinary problems for all living things if we don't act immediately to lower their concentrations in our atmosphere. We have been warned about this for decades. We ignore these warnings at our own peril.
Lesley Walker Northcote
Inveterate climate change deniers like Messrs Devlin and Burnett et al have [frequently] given us their uninformed view that there is nothing to see on climate. I have just watched on TV the devastating floods in Pakistan and recall our own in NSW and Queensland. A warmer climate holds more water in the atmosphere hence more rain. Physics 1. Would that not add to the floods?
Hotter climates dry out vegetation and makes fire more intense. We have seen massive fires here two years ago [Morrison watched from Hawaii!] and this year all over Europe and the USA there have been more massive fires than ever before. Does this not bring the tiniest doubt into the denying views of Devlin/Burnett et al?
David Goss Woonona
