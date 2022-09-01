Roads need a clean-up before cycling event. Letters, September 2, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Roads need a clean-up before cycling event. Letters to the Editor, September 2, 2022

September 1 2022 - 6:00pm
With the world cycling championships en route to Wollongong and the city to be under the microscope I would like to protest the state of our local roads. The off ramps at Woonona and into Bulli are lined with weeds and accumulated rubbish, as is the majority of the distributor and the median strips. Contractors mow the grass after months of growth but rubbish is either left or mowed over.

