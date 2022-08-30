Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field to be joined by daughter Lucia in Wollongong Town Hall performance

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:48am, first published August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wiggles will return to Wollongong as part of a new tour in November. Picture supplied.

Beloved original blue Wiggle Anthony Field will be rolling into Wollongong with a new official member - his daughter Lucia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.