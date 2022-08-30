Beloved original blue Wiggle Anthony Field will be rolling into Wollongong with a new official member - his daughter Lucia.
Sporting a matching blue skivvy, Lucia will follow in her father's footsteps and join him on stage for The Wiggles Holiday Party Big Show tour.
The tour kicks off in November, The Wiggles will swap the big red car for a big red sleigh and celebrate the holidays across Australia.
The festive-themed concert will feature all eight Wiggles, a special appearance from Santa Claus, and even dancing reindeer. The team is set to perform all the favourites including: Do the Propeller, Hot Potato, Fruit Salad and Rock A Bye Your Bear, as well as festive tunes such as Go Santa Go! and Ring A Ding A Ding Dong.
"The lead up to Christmas is the most magical time of year, and we're so excited for everyone to experience our Holiday Party Big Show," Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said.
"There are so many surprises, plus a special appearance by Santa, and we're going to make it snow. It's going to be so much fun.
"I'm also so happy that we'll be joined by my daughter Lucia, who is following in my footsteps and wearing the blue skivvy. Lucia is a trained dancer who has also been dancing with The Wiggles since she was a child. She did such an amazing job dancing on our last tour - she was born to be a Wiggle."
Newbie Lucia said she was excited to join the show as a bona fide Wiggle after performing as a dancer last year.
"I'm so proud to be wearing the blue skivvy and can't wait to get on the road again and see families from all over our beautiful country," she said.
Other characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and Bok the hand puppet will also be part of the show.
The Wiggles last performed in the territory in April, the first tour for 16-year-old yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins having replaced outgoing member Emma Watkins in October.
The new tour comes after a whirlwind year for the children's group. The Wiggles won Triple J's hottest 100 and sold out arenas across Australia and New Zealand with their children's Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour and adult's OG Reunion Tour. They will also appear on the September cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The group will also be heading overseas for a tour of Canada.
Tickets will be on-sale from 10am, September 2 at www.thewiggles.com.
The Wiggles will perform at Wollongong Town Hall on November 12 and 13.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
