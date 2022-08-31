The Street Machine Summernats has announced that Jimmy Barnes will rock out on the Summernats main stage, headlining the festival's biggest ever music line-up.
Barnesy will be joined by Bliss N Eso, Shannon Noll, Stafford Brothers and Brooke Evers across two nights of music at Exhibition Park in Canberra, January 2023.
With 19 number-one albums under his belt, this will be the first time for the Cold Chisel frontman to play at the car festival.
"It's been a long time coming, but I'm finally playing Summernats," he said.
"I'm looking forward to belting out some rock and roll for everyone at Australia's home of horsepower. I can't wait to see you all there."
Keeping the rock vibe pumping is multi-platinum recording artist and mad petrolhead, Shannon Noll.
Since his first Summernats performance that saw a packed crowd sing along to What About Me as well as an outright win in the celebrity lawn mower racing, Nollsie has been keen to come back.
"I had an amazing time at Summernats 33 performing, racing lawn mowers, and even judging the mullet competition," Noll said.
Saturday night is set to be a high-energy party with three huge acts lined up to light up Exhibition Park - Bliss N Eso, Stafford Brothers, and Brooke Evers.
Summernats repeat offenders Bliss N Eso are no stranger to the event having partied both on and off the stage with the die-hard car fans.
"Summernats is one of our favourite places to connect to our fans. Most people know we love cars and we're stoked to be back in Canberra to tear up the stage," the hip-hop trio said.
Joining them on Saturday night are international DJ sensations the Stafford Brothers and Brooke Evers. They'll bring their brand of electronic party action from the biggest clubs in the world to Canberra.
"We have a massive set planned for the punters," said Matt Stafford - one-half of the sibling duo Stafford Brothers.
"It's always good to be home in Australia and Summernats is a great way to kick off 2023."
Summernats is four days of high-octane extreme auto action including Australia's top street machine competition, the Burnout Masters, Australia's biggest motor retail trade show, two massive nights of concerts, and more.
"We wanted to make our 35th party really special, and Barnesy has to be one of, if not the most, requested artists by our Summernats fans," Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said
"So, we got him, and then went really big with Nollsie, Bliss N Eso, Brooke Evers and the Stafford Brothers. Summernats 35 is going to be huge."
Summernats is at Exhibition Park in Canberra from January 5 to 8. For tickets go to summernats.com.au.
