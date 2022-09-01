Two singer songwriters announced for next Music Cafe series in Robertson

Two singer-songwriters will come together for a soulful afternoon at CTC Robertson.
Amber Kenny and Jo Caseley will perform at the next Music Cafe at the CTC, with a series of alternative country tunes.
A late arrival on the music scene, Robertson local Amber Kenny picked up the guitar in 2014 to finally compose the songs that had been sitting inside her for many years.
Her passion as a singer-songwriter is born from hours of listening to Lauren Hill, Tina Harrod, Melissa Etheridge, Joni Mitchell, and Patty Griffin all of whom she's lovingly studied and experienced live many times.
A self-taught starter with the help of some special musician friends, Amber has paired with Ben Fink to produce her first EP.
Jo Caseley performs her alt-country storytelling with honesty and authenticity, making her refreshingly different.
She can deliver a soulful jazz-inflected croon as convincingly as a raunchy country-rock holler and a sweet country-pop serenade.
That range, combined with her affecting stories, makes Jo a manifold and endlessly fascinating songwriter. Whilst her style is completely her own, if you combined the belly laughs of John Prine, the heartfelt soul of Bonnie Raitt and the sass of Miranda Lambert, you'd be on the right track.
Everyone is welcome to come along for an afternoon of story and song in the CTC gallery café and enjoy a glass of wine, coffee or sweet treat.
The next Music Cafe series will be held on September 3 between 2pm and 4 pm at CTC Robertson. It's $5 at the door.
