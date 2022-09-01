It's been two years in the making, and now, an extra special Burradise Festival is making a triumphant return to the South Coast.
From September 23-26, Culburra Beach Community Hall will be bursting with music, food, and family friendly activities in an extended four-day festival.
Advertisement
After two years of COVID cancellations and residents hit hard by bushfires and floods, organisers expect locals will be first in line, with a Friday night 'live and local' set.
"Friday night has always been about locals letting their hair down," Burradise chair Alex McNeilly said.
"But we actually think the whole festival program will have something for everyone in 2022."
For the first time, Burradise will be held in the September school holidays, with ticketed live music over two nights and during Sunday.
Headliners include Shoalhaven favourites Horse Drawn Cadillac and Genevieve Chadwick on the 'live and local' stage, while Midnight Tea Party and Garfish are at the helm of the ever-popular 'Burradise Ball' dance party; the Burra Blues event will feature smooth grooves from Frank Sultana and Marvellous Hearts.
New additions to Burradise this year include free yoga and wellbeing sessions, plus a community bike ride, which will sit alongside popular staples like the annual Burradise photography exhibition, CookaBurra cooking comp, acoustic showcases, and an international food fair.
Free music and family-friendly activities will also entertain market crowds, while an annual surf bash and skate jam will light up other locations around the town on Sunday and Monday.
Free yoga and other family and community events will extend into the first week of school holidays.
Mr McNeilly said organisers are hoping to make the most of the holiday crowd, and bring more people to the Shoalhaven.
"The festival has traditionally been held in May, but September is such a great time of year on the South Coast, and one that's traditionally been slower in terms of visitation, so we are very excited about finally getting to host this epic event in the holiday period," McNeilly said.
The full Burradise Festival program is available on the event's website and social media, and tickets are available from South Coast Tickets.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.