Author, comedian and singer Em Rusciano shared her journey to ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) diagnosis in adulthood to the National Press Gallery last week. Her moving speech comes after many others have publicly shared their diagnosis, including author Clementine Ford and influencer Abbie Chatfield.
It's a disorder that affects about one in twenty Australians, which is about 1 million people, according to ADHD Australia. But it is frequently misunderstood and under-diagnosed, especially in women.
We chat to four Illawarra women who have also received diagnosis later in life.
Coniston resident Alex South, 25, is a psychology PhD student exploring personality and hormones. She is also a tutor at the University of Wollongong. Alex was diagnosed with ADHD at age 20.
"I wasn't specifically looking for an ADHD diagnosis. I went to Headspace for my mental health when I was having a bit of a tough time and the person I spoke to was like 'Hey, have you ever considered ADHD?' Interestingly enough, through studying psychology I always thought ADHD made sense but never wanted to self-diagnose off my lecture slides. I started looking into it and went through the formal diagnosis process.
"People tend to have two kinds of issues when it comes to accessing diagnosis. And that's being believed, or the financial barrier. I was pretty fortunate, I talked to my GP and she referred me to a psychiatrist who did a couple of tests. And he said, 'Yep, you've got ADHD', and that was that.
"Financially it was really hard. My doctor bulk bills but then by the time you see a psychiatrist to be officially diagnosed, that costs hundreds and hundreds of dollars. And it can be months and months of waiting for an appointment. I'm fortunate I'm in the position I could pay that, but if you're on medication you can only get that script from your psychiatrist and not your regular GP. So that's another couple hundred to see the psychiatrist every six months.
"After diagnosis, my entire life made sense and it was really great. My uni marks increased exponentially and I'm doing a PhD now. I don't think I would be here if I hadn't gotten that diagnosis. As a child, I did great in school, got great marks and got into university and was a pleasure to teach. But also my desk and my room was a disaster, I'd spend 10 hours straight reading and completely ignored my maths homework. All of those little things started to make sense.
"There are three types of ADHD, people who are more inattentive, and those who are hyperactive, then there's a combined type. I tend to be on the more inattentive side so I find it really, really hard to sit down and focus. If I have a lot of writing to do, I spend maybe an hour at my desk, an hour on the couch, an hour at the coffee table. On the positive side, I get really passionate about stuff. A part of ADHD is often you will hyperfixate on something which has its ups and downs. But it can be really great, I get super into hobbies and I tend to focus on my PhD.
"One of the things I really want people who are going through the diagnosis process is that getting a diagnosis doesn't change who you are, it just helps you understand yourself more. It can be a really positive experience and open up your world."
Wollongong resident Amy Livermore, 26, is a social services student majoring in criminology. She is a proud Wiradjuri woman and a single mum to a 20-month-old daughter. She was diagnosed with ADHD at age 15.
"I was diagnosed at 15, but it wasn't until I was an adult until I started taking it seriously and realised how much it impacted me. It made sense, because I'd always been 'off with the fairies' and had always been such a 'lost cause' in my childhood. I was very much a troubled child with a good heart, but it never made sense until I was diagnosed.
"I'm disorganised no matter how hard I try. I get obsessed with projects and big ideas and struggle to keep the momentum going unless it's something that gives me an instant hit of dopamine such as making TikToks. I can sleep on caffeine. I'm extremely impulsive and sometimes I can say the wrong thing about thinking which affects my relationships. I have sensory issues, for example I can't touch my keys because they're metal and touching them makes my teeth feel funny. Food becomes yuck to me randomly, I obsess over the same thing until I become fixated on the same thing.
"ADHD is misdiagnosed so much. It's not just a cute condition that people are expressing on TikTok. A lot of people on the app can idolise it but I truly struggle with personal relationships because of it. It can be debilitating. But there are positives, I'm free-spirited and I cope well under stress. For instance today, I had multiple meetings back to back and I didn't get stressed as it's normal for my life to be chaos.
North Wollongong resident Emily Hespe, 22, is a music teacher and a performing arts graduate. She was diagnosed with ADHD in March this year.
"A lot of my symptoms were with me growing up but it started getting pretty hardcore during lockdown, so I sought the diagnosis. It was a pretty gruelling process to be honest. I had to deal with a lot of condescending doctors and psychiatrists who did not believe me for a while. After a few months, I finally found one who thankfully believed what I had to say.
"Seeing a psychiatrist for the first time, you have to wait months at a time and pay out of pocket fees. I'm a recent uni graduate so I didn't really have anything in my pocket.
"It was so relieving to finally have an answer, but I am still going down the path of figuring out medication and how it works best for me and interacts well with the rest of my life. I've gotten over that first hurdle of getting a diagnosis, but it's still really, really exhausting.
"Growing up I was very smart academically, but I had a lot of anger issues and social skills issues. I also have rejection sensitivity dysphoria which affects me quite a lot, which is basically having a high level reaction when things don't go your way. It feels like the world is falling apart and it exaggerates things to the point of having an overwhelming physical sensation. These things are still difficult to deal with now.
"I want people to know that we [people with ADHD] have to work a lot harder to be at the same level as everybody else. And so when we do get to that level, it should be celebrated."
West Wollongong resident Talea Davis, 28, is a psychology student and works as a COVID-cleaner in government buildings. She was diagnosed with ADHD at age 27.
"I was diagnosed when I was 27 last year. I study psychology and I was looking at the DSM-5 (diagnostic manual for mental disorders) and I came across the ADHD manual. Instantly I felt like I ticked a lot of the criteria.
"(Diagnosis) just helped me so much with understanding myself better. My problems with focusing and zoning out all started to make sense. I had so many problems with my memory and completing assignments and thinking I was just lazy. But I recently did group therapy for people with ADHD and it was so nice, it helped me understand I'm not just lazy, all of these symptoms were normal for someone with ADHD.
"It can be quite isolating before diagnosis, because all these things are happening to you and you don't really understand why. I always had problems with paying attention since childhood but I didn't really think about ADHD until I looked at the DSM-5 a couple years ago, because you think of the stereotypical male child that bounces off the walls with energy. But I never really had that.
"I've learned that hyperactivity is something you can experience in your mind with racing thoughts, and not just from the outside. I started taking Adderall (ADHD medication) and that's helped with racing thoughts. My mind has never been this quiet.
"Before diagnosis I also kept failing a lot of my subjects, but after I was able to get reasonable adjustments at uni and I started doing really well."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
