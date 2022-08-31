"There are three types of ADHD, people who are more inattentive, and those who are hyperactive, then there's a combined type. I tend to be on the more inattentive side so I find it really, really hard to sit down and focus. If I have a lot of writing to do, I spend maybe an hour at my desk, an hour on the couch, an hour at the coffee table. On the positive side, I get really passionate about stuff. A part of ADHD is often you will hyperfixate on something which has its ups and downs. But it can be really great, I get super into hobbies and I tend to focus on my PhD.